Dream11 IPL 2020: Mitchell Marsh goes off injured during RCB v SRH clash

Australian allrounder Mitchell Marsh left the field in an unwanted fashion during Sunrishers Hyderbad's (SRH) opening match of the Indian Premier Lague (IPL) 2020 against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday (September 21).

Marsh, who has had an injury struck last few years, hobbled off the pitch after bowling just four deliveries in the match.

The incident took place on the second ball of Marsh's over, when, in an attempt to save a run, ended up hurting his ankle.

However, Marsh continued to bowl two more deliveries before eventually limping off the field. The over turned from bad to worse as Vijay Shankar was called in to finish the over and he ended up bowling back-to-back no-balls, one of which was smoked by Finch for a monstrous six.

SRH named Fabian Allen as his replacement and is yet to confirm the severity of his injury.