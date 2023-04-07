Meet Suyash Sharma, KKR's new mystery spinner who picked up three-wicket haul on IPL debut vs RCB

Suyash Sharma

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Thursday pulled off a mesmerising 81-run win against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their first home match at Eden Gardens. Shardul Thakur was in sublime form and scored his maiden IPL fifty helping KKR set RCB a 205-run target.

What stood out in the match during the second innings were KKR's mystery spinners - Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine, and the young Suyash Sharma. While everyone is aware of the potential of Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma's spell and the right-arm leg-spinner's three-wicket haul on his IPL debut left fans and audiences thrilled about him. He returned figures of 3 for 30 in four overs.

Who is Suyash Sharma?

Suyash Sharma came in as an impact player as he replaced all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer. Suyash Sharma, who hails from Delhi, was acquired by KKR during the mini-auction in December 2022 for Rs 20 lakh. Suyash Sharma plays for Delhi's Under-25 team. After his spell against RCB yesterday, you wouldn't believe that Suyash Sharma has not played any List A, FC, or T20 matches before the RCB clash.

Suyash Sharma impresses KKR coach and captain

KKR's head coach Chandrakant Pandit praised Suyash Sharma's 'fighting attitude' and said, "We have seen him (Suyash) at trial matches. He is very quick in the air, and it’s very tough to pick him. It’s just the inexperience, but he showed a fighting attitude."

Meanwhile, KKR captain Nitish Rana, speaking about Suyash Sharma after the match, said, "Suyash is a confident young man and he has belief in himself. He made his chance count and it was great to see him bowl that way."