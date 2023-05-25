Meet Akash Madhwal, Rishabh Pant’s engineer neighbour who helped Mukesh Ambani’s team win crucial match

Akash Madhwal with Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma

Akash Madhwal is the talk of the town after he helped his team Mumbai India (MI) to secure a crucial win against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in IPL 2023 eliminator match. MI is now one step closer to playing in the IPL 2023 final against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The 29-year-old cricketer was awarded the Player of the Match award for a stunning 5-wicket haul in four overs on a big day. The bowler only gave 5 runs to the opposition and since the win, Madhwal has been trending all over social media platforms. Akash Madhwal was a lucky find for Mumbai Indian and we doubt the Ambani owned franchise will let him go for the upcoming season.

Most of us saw Akash Madhwal for the first time in IPL 2023 but the player entered the league in 2021 as a net bowler for Royal Challenger Bangalore (RCB). Although Madhwal went unsold in the 2022 auction, he was roped in by Mumbai Indians as a replacement for injured Suryakumar Yadav and was retained for the 2023 season. The Mukesh Ambani owned franchise got Madhwal in the squad at a base price of Rs 20 lakh.

Cricket fans may not forget Akash Madhwal’s mysterious spell against LSG but little do they know that the cricketer is relatively new to first class cricket. Madhwal was born and brought up in Uttarakhand’s Roorkee where he was neighbour of popular Indian batsman and wicket keeper Rishabh Pant. Both the cricketers even had the same coach, Avtar Singh. Madhwal completed his schooling from Roorkee Public Senior Secondary School. After his schooling, he graduated as a civil engineer.

Surprisingly, Madhwal only played tennis ball cricket till the age of 24. The match-winning pacer made his T20 debut on 8 November 2019 for Uttarakhand in the 2019–20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He made his first-class debut on 25 December 2019 for Uttarakhand in the 2019–20 Ranji Trophy.