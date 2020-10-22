'Meanwhile Ambati Rayudu...': Netizens question as Vijay Shankar drops Ben Stokes' simple catch

In the clash between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), the former team scored 154/6 in their 20 overs at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Ben Stokes, who came to open after SRH opted to field first seemed a bit rusty from the very first ball. However, his luck supported him all throughout. In almost comical fashion, Vijay Shankar missed an easy catch when the ball popped out of his hands which left Rashid Khan disappointed.

On the last delivery of the 8th over, Stokes danced down to slog the Afghanistani spinner in between deep mid-wicket and deep square leg.

It was a proper slog, but a mistime got the ball to land between the squares. Shankar ran towards mid-wicket to get a hold but as he hit the position, he made a jump which landed safely on his hands, only to be popped out.

The Tamil Nadu all-rounder still made a forward drive in the second attempt but the catch was spilt. Seeing this got fans talking, especially recalling Ambati Rayudu.

Vijay Shankar drops a simple catch. Meanwhile, Ambati Rayudu watching the match on TV #RRvSRH pic.twitter.com/g529YiziQI — Indian Premier Lakhan (IPL) (@DhinaaDhinnDhaa) October 22, 2020

Vijay Shankar dropped his mustache & also a catch #RRvSRH — StarDust (@ifheroz) October 22, 2020

Vijay Shankar can't bat , can't bowl, can't field. He's fuckinggg Legend. #RRvsSRH — S (@ItsSaurabh_) October 22, 2020

SRH is utilising full 3D capabilities of Vijay Shankar #RRvSRH @RayuduAmbati — Prateek Manocha (@iPrateekManocha) October 22, 2020

Currently, after 15 over, SRH scored 118 for the fall of two wickets. Manish Pandey and Shankar have put on a very good partnership to keep SRH afloat.