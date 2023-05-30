‘Mahi bhai aapke liye toh kuch bhi’: Ravindra Jadeja shares emotional post for CSK captain MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni with Ravindra Jadeja and his wife Rivaba Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja, the man who helped Chennai Super Kings (CSK) win the IPL 2023 final against the defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) has shared an adorable post on Twitter for his skipper MS Dhoni. In the post, CSK all-rounder has shared three images from the IPL 2023 final match. In two of the images, Jadeja can be seen celebrating the win with Dhoni and in one of the pictures, his wife Rivaba Jadeja can be seen sitting beside MS Dhoni with the IPL trophy in hand. “We did it for ONE and ONLY “MS DHONI. mahi bhai aapke liye toh kuch bhi…” the caption of the Twitter post reads.



We did it for ONE and ONLY “MS DHONI. mahi bhai aapke liye toh kuch bhi… pic.twitter.com/iZnQUcZIYQ — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) May 30, 2023

Dhoni emotionally lifting Jadeja after the historic win is already one of the most trending images on social media platforms today. Rivaba Jadeja’s reaction to his husband's heroic batting is also winning the hearts of the netizens. IPL 2023 was believed to be the last tournament for MS Dhoni but the ace cricketer is hoping to make a comeback next year for the fans.

The IPL 2023 final is said to be the most thrilling IPL finals in 15 years. The match was supposed to take place on May 28, however due to heavy rainfall it was moved to reserve day that was May 29. CSK won the toss and decided to field first. GT’s Sai Sudarshan’s phenomenal batting helped the team to reach a massive total of 214 runs. But as rain intercepted the match in the first over of second innings, CSK was asked to chase 171 in 15 overs. With the help of Jadeja’s 10 runs in the last 2 balls, CSK managed to win its 5th IPL trophy.