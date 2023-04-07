LSG vs SRH Dream11 prediction, Dream11 team today, fantasy cricket tips, weather report, probable playing XI

Headlines

Lapataganj's Chaurasia aka Arvind Kumar dies of heart attack, co-star Rohitashv Gour confirms actor's demise

BCCI announces full schedule of India's tour of South Africa, check details

Manipur violence: SC extends protection granted to woman lawyer from arrest till July 17

Priyanka Chopra comes to stuntwoman's rescue after she buys fake tickets for Beyonce concert

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's hairstylist pens sweet note for her 'healing journey' as actress takes break from films

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's hairstylist pens sweet note for her 'healing journey' as actress takes break from films

Cillian Murphy reveals he read Bhagavad Gita for Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer

Janhvi Kapoor dons a floral pink midi dress worth Rs 85,000 for Bawaal promotions; pics go viral

Dengue cases rise in Delhi: 10 foods to eat for fast recovery

5 lucrative 'Side Hustles' that generates over Rs 300 cr annually for Virat Kohli

8 takeaways from Akshay Kumar's diet and fitness

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma pose together, Urfi Javed raises the temperature in stylish outfit

New Parliament building at night: Check stunning photos of new Sansad Bhavan after sunset

Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit

3 trains involved in deadly train accident, 200+ lives lost. Odisha Chief Secretary gives timeline

DNA | Why opposition parties are boycotting Parliament's inauguration?

DNA | Tomato prices soar high across India, know what 's driving the price hike

Priyanka Chopra comes to stuntwoman's rescue after she buys fake tickets for Beyonce concert

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's hairstylist pens sweet note for her 'healing journey' as actress takes break from films

Cillian Murphy reveals he read Bhagavad Gita for Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer

HomeIPL

business

LSG vs SRH Dream11 prediction, Dream11 team today, fantasy cricket tips, weather report, probable playing XI

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 10th game of IPL 2023 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 07, 2023, 01:38 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 10th game of IPL 2023 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. LSG has played two games and won one out of them and holds fifth place in the points table. 

On the other hand, SRH played their first game against the Rajasthan Royals on Sunday (April 2) and elected to bowl. Rajasthan Royals scored 203 runs for the loss of five wickets in 20 overs. SRH had the worst start to their chase and ended up losing the match by 72 runs.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Match 10 

Indian Premier League, IPL 2023, April 7, 2023, Friday, 7:30 pm, Lucknow 

READ | Meet Suyash Sharma, KKR's new mystery spinner who picked up three-wicket haul on IPL debut vs RCB

Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Probable Playing XI 

Lucknow Super Giants

KL Rahul(C), YS Thakur, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, KH Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Q de Kock, Nicholas Pooran(wk), Avesh Khan, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi

BENCH: M Vohra, PN Mankad, MP Stoinis, DR Sams, Swapnil Singh, A Badoni, Karan Sharma, Romario Shepherd, Jaydev Unadkat, A Mishra, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Yudhvir Singh

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Mayank Agarwal, HC Brook, RA Tripathi, AK Markram(C), Abhishek Sharma, Washington Sundar, H Klaasen(wk), T Natarajan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, B Kumar, Umran Malik

BENCH: UD Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, K Nitish Kumar Reddy, SB Vyas, Abdul Samad, M Jansen, Glenn Phillips, Sanvir Singh, Vivrant Sharma, MJ Dagar, AJ Hosein, Kartik Tyagi, M Markande, AU Rashid

READ | IPL 2023 Points table, Orange and Purple Cap list after KKR thrash RCB by 81 runs at Eden Gardens

Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Weather Report 
Clear Sky 

Win Prediction 
Sunrisers Hyderabad 

Pitch Condition 
Balanced 

Average 1st Inning Score 
135

Hot Picks for LSG vs SRH Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Cricket Tips

Captaincy Picks 
Mayank Agarwal 
Aiden Markram 

Top Picks 
Ravi Bishnoi 
Rahul Tripathi 

Budget Picks 
Harry Brook 
Avesh Khan 

READ | Isha Ambani blushes as husband Anand Piramal kisses her at NMACC gala, video goes viral

LSG vs SRH IPL 2023 Match 10 Captain and Vice-captain Choices

Captain: Lokesh Rahul and Aiden Markram 
Vice-captain: Ravi Bishnoi and Mark Wood 

Suggested Playing XI for LSG vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today Match and Dream11 Team

Keeper – Nicholas Pooran 

Batsmen – Lokesh Rahul (c), Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi 

All-rounders – Aiden Markram (vc), Kyle Mayers 

Bowlers – Ravi Bishnoi, Mark Wood, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Mohit Raina reacts to failure of Prabhas' Adipurush, says 'the makers have to be...' | Exclusive

Kangana Ranaut accused of cheating, BJP leader Mayank claims he did favours as she promised him role in Tejas

Fire breaks out at Galaxy Plaza in Greater Noida West, rescue operation underway

Rajasthan man's heart skips a beat upon spotting 5-foot cobra in bathroom, details inside

Chandrayaan 3 launch: Watch live streaming of ISRO event; know timings, other details

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma pose together, Urfi Javed raises the temperature in stylish outfit

New Parliament building at night: Check stunning photos of new Sansad Bhavan after sunset

Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit

IIFA Awards 2023: Salman Khan, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon set the stage on fire with breathtaking performances

Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE