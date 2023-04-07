LSG vs SRH Dream11 prediction, Dream11 team today, fantasy cricket tips, weather report, probable playing XI

business
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 10th game of IPL 2023 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. LSG has played two games and won one out of them and holds fifth place in the points table.
On the other hand, SRH played their first game against the Rajasthan Royals on Sunday (April 2) and elected to bowl. Rajasthan Royals scored 203 runs for the loss of five wickets in 20 overs. SRH had the worst start to their chase and ended up losing the match by 72 runs.
Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Match 10
Indian Premier League, IPL 2023, April 7, 2023, Friday, 7:30 pm, Lucknow
Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Probable Playing XI
Lucknow Super Giants
KL Rahul(C), YS Thakur, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, KH Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Q de Kock, Nicholas Pooran(wk), Avesh Khan, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi
BENCH: M Vohra, PN Mankad, MP Stoinis, DR Sams, Swapnil Singh, A Badoni, Karan Sharma, Romario Shepherd, Jaydev Unadkat, A Mishra, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Yudhvir Singh
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Mayank Agarwal, HC Brook, RA Tripathi, AK Markram(C), Abhishek Sharma, Washington Sundar, H Klaasen(wk), T Natarajan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, B Kumar, Umran Malik
BENCH: UD Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, K Nitish Kumar Reddy, SB Vyas, Abdul Samad, M Jansen, Glenn Phillips, Sanvir Singh, Vivrant Sharma, MJ Dagar, AJ Hosein, Kartik Tyagi, M Markande, AU Rashid
Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
Weather Report
Clear Sky
Win Prediction
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Pitch Condition
Balanced
Average 1st Inning Score
135
Hot Picks for LSG vs SRH Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Cricket Tips
Captaincy Picks
Mayank Agarwal
Aiden Markram
Top Picks
Ravi Bishnoi
Rahul Tripathi
Budget Picks
Harry Brook
Avesh Khan
LSG vs SRH IPL 2023 Match 10 Captain and Vice-captain Choices
Captain: Lokesh Rahul and Aiden Markram
Vice-captain: Ravi Bishnoi and Mark Wood
Suggested Playing XI for LSG vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today Match and Dream11 Team
Keeper – Nicholas Pooran
Batsmen – Lokesh Rahul (c), Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi
All-rounders – Aiden Markram (vc), Kyle Mayers
Bowlers – Ravi Bishnoi, Mark Wood, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan.