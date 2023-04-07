LSG vs SRH Dream11 prediction, Dream11 team today, fantasy cricket tips, weather report, probable playing XI

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 10th game of IPL 2023 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

LSG has played two games and won one out of them and holds fifth place in the points table.

On the other hand, SRH played their first game against the Rajasthan Royals on Sunday (April 2) and elected to bowl. Rajasthan Royals scored 203 runs for the loss of five wickets in 20 overs. SRH had the worst start to their chase and ended up losing the match by 72 runs.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Match 10

Indian Premier League, IPL 2023, April 7, 2023, Friday, 7:30 pm, Lucknow

Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Probable Playing XI

Lucknow Super Giants

KL Rahul(C), YS Thakur, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, KH Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Q de Kock, Nicholas Pooran(wk), Avesh Khan, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi

BENCH: M Vohra, PN Mankad, MP Stoinis, DR Sams, Swapnil Singh, A Badoni, Karan Sharma, Romario Shepherd, Jaydev Unadkat, A Mishra, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Yudhvir Singh

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Mayank Agarwal, HC Brook, RA Tripathi, AK Markram(C), Abhishek Sharma, Washington Sundar, H Klaasen(wk), T Natarajan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, B Kumar, Umran Malik

BENCH: UD Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, K Nitish Kumar Reddy, SB Vyas, Abdul Samad, M Jansen, Glenn Phillips, Sanvir Singh, Vivrant Sharma, MJ Dagar, AJ Hosein, Kartik Tyagi, M Markande, AU Rashid

Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Weather Report

Clear Sky

Win Prediction

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Pitch Condition

Balanced

Average 1st Inning Score

135

Hot Picks for LSG vs SRH Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Cricket Tips

Captaincy Picks

Mayank Agarwal

Aiden Markram

Top Picks

Ravi Bishnoi

Rahul Tripathi

Budget Picks

Harry Brook

Avesh Khan

LSG vs SRH IPL 2023 Match 10 Captain and Vice-captain Choices

Captain: Lokesh Rahul and Aiden Markram

Vice-captain: Ravi Bishnoi and Mark Wood

Suggested Playing XI for LSG vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today Match and Dream11 Team

Keeper – Nicholas Pooran

Batsmen – Lokesh Rahul (c), Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi

All-rounders – Aiden Markram (vc), Kyle Mayers

Bowlers – Ravi Bishnoi, Mark Wood, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan.