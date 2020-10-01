KXIP vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians best XI – KXIP vs MI LIVE at 7:30 PM

KXIP vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction - Check My IPL Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's IPL match, Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians Dream11 Team Player List, IPL 13 KXIP vs MI Dream11 Team Player List, KXIP Dream11 Team Player List, MI Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips and Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians Head to Head Record.

KXIP vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2020 Match 13 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s Match Between KXIP vs MI at Sheikh Zayed stadium in Abu Dhabi

Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians have endured a similar journey in IPL 2020. Both teams have suffered Super Over losses, won a game in dominating fashion and let go of a match that they should have won. In Mumbai Indians’ case, it was poor fielding that robbed them of a win against Chennai Super Kings while in the case of Kings XI Punjab, they lost two wickets in the final two balls of the match to take the game into the Super Over against Delhi Capitals which they lost. Mumbai Indians also suffered a Super Over loss when they could not defend seven runs against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Mumbai Indians have a settled line-up but Kings XI Punjab have a power-packed top order. Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul have already scored centuries while for Mumbai Indians, Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan, along with the likes of Kieron Pollard have already impressed in this tournament. It will be a fascinating battle between Pollard and Maxwell, two immense power hitters who can clear any ground in the world.

Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab have played each other 24 times with Rohit Sharma’s team holding a 13-11 advantage. In the last five encounters, Mumbai Indians have won three and Kings XI Punjab have won two games. In IPL 2020, these teams will be determined to put up a solid show and avoid falling into the trap of inconsistency.

IPL 2020 13th Match LIVE between Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians (KXIP vs MI) Dream11 Team Prediction

IPL 2020 LIVE Match Details

Match: Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians (KXIP vs MI)

Date: 01 October 2020

Time: 7:30 PM IST

IPL 2020 Dream11 Fantasy League KXIP vs MI PLAYING 11

KXIP vs MI Dream11 WICKET-KEEPER:

KL Rahul

KXIP vs MI Dream11 BATSMEN:

Rohit Sharma

Ishan Kishan

Mayank Agarwal

Quinton de Kock

KXIP vs MI Dream11 ALL-ROUNDERS:

Kieron Pollard

Glenn Maxwell

KXIP vs MI Dream11 BOWLERS:

Jasprit Bumrah

Mohammed Shami

Ravi Bishnoi

Rahul Chahar

KXIP vs MI My Dream11 Team

KL Rahul (wk), Rohit Sharma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Ishan Kishan, Mayank Agarwal, Kieron Pollard, Glenn Maxwell, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Rahul Chahar

Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians (KXIP vs MI) Squads

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) Squad

Lokesh Rahul (c & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Glenn Maxwell, Nicholas Pooran, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Sarfaraz Khan, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Chris Jordan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Hardus Viljoen, Jagadeesha Suchith, Ishan Porel, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Tajinder Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Arshdeep Singh, Simran Singh, Harpreet Brar

Mumbai Indians (MI) Squad

Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mitchell McClenaghan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayant Yadav, Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai

Check Dream11 Prediction/KXIP Dream11 Team/ MI Dream11 Team/ Kings XI Punjab Dream11 Team/ Mumbai Indians Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more