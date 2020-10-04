KXIP vs CSK Dream11 Prediction: Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings best XI â€“ KXIP vs CSK LIVE at 7:30 PM

KXIP vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2020 Match 18 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s Match Between KXIP vs CSK at Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Kings XI Punjab will take on Chennai Super Kings in a crucial IPL 2020 clash for both teams. Kings XI Punjab lost their previous game against Mumbai Indians while Chennai Super Kings are coming off a seven-run loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad in the previous encounter. MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings have lost three out of their last four games and another loss will dent their playoff prospects even further. After a long time, MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings are finding themselves at the bottom of the table and this is the time when they have to turn their fortunes around.

On the other hand, Kings XI Punjab have been undone by some heartbreak as well as some dodgy team selections. Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul have been excellent at the top but they have not gotten much support from the middle order. In the last game, the likes of Glenn Maxwell and James Neesham, the two power-hitters of the side, failed to strike the big blows.

In 21 encounters between Kings XI Punjab and Chennai Super Kings, MS Dhoni’s team holds a 12-9 advantage but they will be under immense pressure as they look to stay in contention for the top four.

Also read Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings Dream 11 Prediction: Best picks for KXIP vs CSK IPL 2020

IPL 2020 18th Match LIVE between Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings (KXIP vs CSK) Dream11 Team Prediction

IPL 2020 LIVE Match Details

Match: Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings (KXIP vs CSK)

Date: 04 October 2020

Time: 7:30 PM IST

IPL 2020 Dream11 Fantasy League KXIP vs CSK PLAYING 11

KXIP vs CSK Dream11 WICKET-KEEPER

MS Dhoni

KXIP vs CSK Dream11 BATSMEN

Mayank Agarwal

KL Rahul

Glenn Maxwell

Ambati Rayudu

Faf du Plessis

KXIP vs CSK Dream11 ALL-ROUNDERS

Sam Curran

KXIP vs CSK Dream11 BOWLERS

Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Mohammed Shami

Piyush Chawla

Ravi Bishnoi

KXIP vs CSK My Dream11 Team

KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Glenn Maxwell, MS Dhoni (c and wk), Sam Curran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammed Shami, Piyush Chawla, Ravi Bishnoi

Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings (KXIP vs CSK) Squads

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) Squad

KL Rahul (c & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, James Neesham, Sarfaraz Khan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell, Deepak Hooda, Hardus Viljoen, Jagadeesha Suchith, Ishan Porel, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Tajinder Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Arshdeep Singh, Simran Singh, Harpreet Brar, Murugan Ashwin, Chris Jordan, Mandeep Singh, Chris Gayle

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Squad

MS Dhoni (c & wk), Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Piyush Chawla, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Murali Vijay, Karn Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Imran Tahir, Lungi Ngidi, Monu Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif

Check Dream11 Prediction/KXIP Dream11 Team/ CSK Dream11 Team/ Kings XI Punjab Dream11 Team/ Chennai Super Kings Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more