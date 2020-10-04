KXIP vs CSK Dream11 Prediction: Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings best XI â€“ KXIP vs CSK LIVE at 7:30 PM
KXIP vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction - Check My IPL Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's IPL match, Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings Dream11 Team Player List, IPL 13 KXIP vs CSK Dream11 Team Player List, KXIP Dream11 Team Player List, CSK Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips and Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings Head to Head Record.
Chennai Super Kings will take on Kings XI Punjab in a crucial IPL 2020 clash at Dubai and a loss for MS Dhoni could dent his prospects even further. , DNA Web Desk
Written By
Edited By
Siddharth Vishwanathan
Source
DNA webdesk
KXIP vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2020 Match 18 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s Match Between KXIP vs CSK at Dubai International Stadium, Dubai
Kings XI Punjab will take on Chennai Super Kings in a crucial IPL 2020 clash for both teams. Kings XI Punjab lost their previous game against Mumbai Indians while Chennai Super Kings are coming off a seven-run loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad in the previous encounter. MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings have lost three out of their last four games and another loss will dent their playoff prospects even further. After a long time, MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings are finding themselves at the bottom of the table and this is the time when they have to turn their fortunes around.
On the other hand, Kings XI Punjab have been undone by some heartbreak as well as some dodgy team selections. Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul have been excellent at the top but they have not gotten much support from the middle order. In the last game, the likes of Glenn Maxwell and James Neesham, the two power-hitters of the side, failed to strike the big blows.
In 21 encounters between Kings XI Punjab and Chennai Super Kings, MS Dhoni’s team holds a 12-9 advantage but they will be under immense pressure as they look to stay in contention for the top four.
IPL 2020 18th Match LIVE between Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings (KXIP vs CSK) Dream11 Team Prediction
IPL 2020 LIVE Match Details
Match: Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings (KXIP vs CSK)
Date: 04 October 2020
Time: 7:30 PM IST
IPL 2020 Dream11 Fantasy League KXIP vs CSK PLAYING 11
KXIP vs CSK Dream11 WICKET-KEEPER
MS Dhoni
KXIP vs CSK Dream11 BATSMEN
Mayank Agarwal
KL Rahul
Glenn Maxwell
Ambati Rayudu
Faf du Plessis
KXIP vs CSK Dream11 ALL-ROUNDERS
Sam Curran
KXIP vs CSK Dream11 BOWLERS
Mujeeb Ur Rahman
Mohammed Shami
Piyush Chawla
Ravi Bishnoi
KXIP vs CSK My Dream11 Team
KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Glenn Maxwell, MS Dhoni (c and wk), Sam Curran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammed Shami, Piyush Chawla, Ravi Bishnoi
Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings (KXIP vs CSK) Squads
Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) Squad
KL Rahul (c & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, James Neesham, Sarfaraz Khan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell, Deepak Hooda, Hardus Viljoen, Jagadeesha Suchith, Ishan Porel, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Tajinder Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Arshdeep Singh, Simran Singh, Harpreet Brar, Murugan Ashwin, Chris Jordan, Mandeep Singh, Chris Gayle
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Squad
MS Dhoni (c & wk), Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Piyush Chawla, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Murali Vijay, Karn Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Imran Tahir, Lungi Ngidi, Monu Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif
Check Dream11 Prediction/KXIP Dream11 Team/ CSK Dream11 Team/ Kings XI Punjab Dream11 Team/ Chennai Super Kings Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more