KXIP's debutant Ravi Bishnoi gets maiden IPL wicket against DC

The second clash of the Indian Premier League (IPL) saw Delhi Capitals' (DC) batting unit crumble against Kings XI Punjab. Among the wicket-takers was young leg spinner Ravi Bishnoi, who made his IPL debut for the Punjab franchise.

The 19-year-old Bishnoi lad who bowled the wrong 'un, gets it to spin away outside off to send Rishabh Pant back for 31. Pant tried to do an encore but he did not get into a good position and had to fetch it from outside off.

The wicket was crucial for Punjab as Pant had settled along with skipper Shreyas Iyer.

The youngster who was picked by Punjab for INR 2 Crore at the auction, had turned heads with his superb performance in the U19 World Cup earlier this year.

He had picked up 17 wickets from six games - including a 4-wicket haul in the final - and finished as the top wicket-taker in the tournament. in which India finished as runner-up.