Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 35th Match, IPL 2020 Abu Dhabi Live Streaming Details: Where to Watch

DNA Web Team

Oct 17, 2020

The 35th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 will be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KRR).

Kolkata Knight Riders are placed at the 4th spot with 8 points from 8 matches after 4 wins and 4 losses. As for Sunrisers Hyderabad, they are placed at the 5th spot with 6 points from 8 matches after 3 wins and 5 losses.After a promising start to their IPL campaign, the Kolkata Knight Riders are in free-fall, having registered two consecutive losses heading into this fixture. A change in captaincy didn't help as Eoin Morgan and co fell well short of the Mumbai Indians due to Quinton de Kock's blitzkrieg on Friday.

 Where and when the IPL 2020 clash between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad be played?

IPL 2020 clash between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will be played on October 18 and it will be held at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.Where to watch IPL 2020 live in India (TV channels)?All the matches will be live on Star Sports Networks, in Star Sports English as well as Star Sports Hindi.How and where to watch IPL 2020 live streaming?IPL 2020 will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.What will be the timing of the match?This will be a day game. The timing of the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad clash will be 3:30 PM. Squads of Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers HyderabadSunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Billy Stanlake, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Fabian Allen, Jason Holder, Priyam Garg, Sandeep Bavanaka, Sanjay Yadav, Virat SinghKolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (C), Shivam Mavi, Tom Banton, Sandeep Warrier, Kuldeep Yadav, Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Nikhil Naik, Manimaran Siddharth, Andre Russell, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna, Shubman Gill, Nitesh Rana, Siddhesh Lad, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Rinku Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Chris Green and Rahul Tripathi.

