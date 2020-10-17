Headlines

IPL

‘Knew Jasprit Bumrah was the go to man’ – Rohit Sharma comments on Andre Russell dismissal in MI vs KKR IPL 2020 match

Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Andre Russell for the second time in IPL 2020 as Mumbai Indians thoroughly dominated Kolkata Knight Riders in the clash in Abu Dhabi. Mumbai Indians’ eight-wicket win was their 21st victory in 27 games against Kolkata Knight Riders and it helped them get to the top of the table in the competition while Eoin Morgan’s team were in fourth position.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 07:03 AM IST

Kolkata Knight Riders were in dire straits in their IPL 2020 clash against Mumbai Indians at the Sheikh Zayed stadium in Abu Dhabi. Rohit Sharma’s team had blown the top order away with Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana and Dinesh Karthik all getting out cheaply. Rahul Chahar and Trent Boult were in fine form and at 42/4, Kolkata Knight Riders needed a special knock from their power-player Andre Russell. The right-hander started off brilliantly with a massive six over long on off Krunal Pandya. In the 11th over, Rohit Sharma proceeded to bring on Jasprit Bumrah to counter the threat of Russell.

Russell employed a different strategy to counter Bumrah by making room and looking to flay every ball to the off side. In the second ball, he blasted a length ball to deep backward point. However, Bumrah had his revenge. Knowing that Russell was making room, the bowler followed the batsman with a sharp bouncer. Russell was cramped for room and he tried to sway out of the line but he ended up edging it to Quinton de Kock.

This was the second time that Bumrah had dismissed Russell in IPL 2020, having gotten rid of him with a perfect yorker in the first match in September. After the match, Rohit Sharma said that Bumrah was the go to man against Russell.

“I believe a lot in match-ups, we have got success as a team (doing it) - understanding the match-ups is important but we need to be instinctive at times. Krunal and Rahul also bowled to Russell, I took a chance with the ball gripping and turning, but I knew Bumrah was the go to guy against him,” Rohit Sharma said.

Not taking the foot off the pedal

With the win against Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians are on top of the points table in IPL 2020 with 12 points from eight games and are level with Delhi Capitals. Kolkata Knight Riders are in fourth spot and this loss opens up a lot of opportunities for the likes of Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab to stake a claim for the final four.

Rohit said that Mumbai Indians were not taking the foot of the pedal and were maintaining intensity. “It's special to chase and win, gives us plenty of confidence. We didn't chase a lot in the first half (of the tournament), think we were clinical with both bat and ball, the expected performance was there. This tournament is very funny, can't take the foot off the pedal at any time, we have seen teams lose at times. The guys are very hungry, they haven't played a lot over the last six months - be it Ishan or Hardik, they want to play and they want to win,” Rohit said.

