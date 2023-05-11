KKR vs RR Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2023: Captain, vice-captain, Probable XIs, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals

Kolkata Knight Riders are all set to play against the Rajasthan Royals today at the Eden Gardena in an IPL 2023 clash. RR is coming from a series of losses, having lost five out of their last six matches. Kolkata Knight Riders are, on the other hand, coming out of two strong wins and will look to continue doing the same to make it to the playoffs.
Fantasy Player Picks for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals
Nitish Rana has been showing good form with both the bat and the ball. He will need to be wary of Trent Boult and can be a captain of your side.
Rajasthan Royals Yashasvi Jaiswal is a fantastic choice for the vice-captain of your fantasy team.
KKR vs RR IPL 2023 Dream11 Prediction
Captain: Nitish Rana
Vice-captain: Yashasvi Jaiswal
Wicktkeeper: Sanju Samson
Batters: Nitish Rana, Jason Roy, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer
Allrounders: Andre Russell, Ravichandran Ashwin
Bowlers: Varun Chakaravarthy, Sunil Narine, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal
KKR vs RR Probable Playing XIs
KKR Predicted XI
Jason Roy, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Nitish Rana (C), Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Shardul Thakur, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma
RR Predicted XI
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Joe Root, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Murugan Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal.