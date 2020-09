KKR vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians best XI â€“ KKR vs MI LIVE at 7:30 PM

KKR vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2020 Match 5 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s Match Between KKR vs MI at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Kolkata Knight Riders are the two-time IPL champions while Mumbai Indians are the four-time champions of the Indian Premier League. On paper, that might be a contest which is as mouth-watering as any of the marquee contests. However, this rivalry is one-sided and totally in favour of one team. In 25 IPL encounters between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders, Rohit Sharma’s side has emerged victorious 19 times, with KKR winning only six of their games in the last 12 years.

In all barring one edition, Kolkata Knight Riders have never gotten the better of Mumbai Indians on a consistent basis. However, they may have a chance in 2020 as Mumbai Indians are struggling in the UAE. Robbed off the fortress advantage in Wankhede and Rohit Sharma’s brilliance in Eden, Mumbai Indians are finding things a bit too difficult in the UAE. They have lost six games on the trot here and they lost to Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2014 at the same venue.

With the likes of Andre Russell and Hardik Pandya in the side, there is hope that sixes will flow from the bat today in Abu Dhabi while KKR will also be glad to welcome Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan and Tom Banton in the side after an extended quarantine period.

IPL 2020 5th Match LIVE between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians (KKR vs MI) Dream11 Team Prediction

IPL 2020 LIVE Match Details

Match: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians (KKR vs MI)

Date: 23 Sep 2020

Time: 7:30 PM IST

IPL 2020 Dream11 Fantasy League KKR vs MI PLAYING 11

KKR vs MI Dream11 WICKET-KEEPER:

Dinesh Karthik

KKR vs MI Dream11 BATSMEN:

Rohit Sharma

Shubman Gill

Nitish Rana

Eoin Morgan

KKR vs MI Dream11 ALL-ROUNDERS:

Andre Russell

Hardik Pandya

Sunil Narine

KKR vs MI Dream11 BOWLERS:

Jasprit Bumrah

Kuldeep Yadav

Pat Cummins

KKR vs MI My Dream11 Team

Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Pat Cummins, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Sunil Narine

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians (KKR vs MI) Squads

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Squad

Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna, Rahul Tripathi, Siddhesh Lad, Sandeep Warrier, Nikhil Naik, Chris Green, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Ali Khan, Tom Banton, Varun Chakravarthy, Manimaran Siddharth

Mumbai Indians (MI) Squad

Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Chris Lynn, Aditya Tare, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mitchell McClenaghan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai

