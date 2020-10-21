KKR v RCB: Mohammed Siraj's magical spell sets jaw-dropping new IPL records

Pacer Mohammed Siraj bowled a magical spell for Royal Challenges Bangalore (RCB) during their high-profile IPL 2020 clash against Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday (21) and became the first-ever player to bowl two maiden overs in one match in the history of the tournament while creating numerous more records.

The Indian pacer picked up three crucial early wickets and helped his side take complete control of the match. Siraj ended the day with jaw-dropping figures of 4-2-8-3.

His spell earned him some eye-catching feats too, so here is a look at them:

Mohammed is the first-ever player to bowl two maiden overs in one match in the history of the IPL.

He also picked up the most wickets (3) in the tournament's history before conceding a single run.

The RCB fast bowler also bowled the most number of dot balls in a game - 12 dots - before conceding the first run in a match.

A spectacular bowling performance from him and Yuzvendra Chahal restricted KKR at 84/8 in their 20 overs at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi tonight.

After electing to bat first, KKR had the worst start of the season as they lost top-three batsmen at the score of 3-3 in 2.2 overs. Chris Morris bowled the first over for RCB and just gave three runs off it.

Mohammed Siraj came to bowl the second over and changed the momentum of the game as he scalped Rahul Tripathi (1) and Nitish Rana (0) and finished as a double-wicket maiden.

In the next over, Virat Kohli handed the bowl to Navdeep Saini despite an economical over by Morris. Saini did not let his skipper down and claimed Shubman Gill (1) in the third over.

Tom Banton and Dinesh Karthik then tried to build the innings but Siraj, in his second over, claimed the former and dismantled the KKR's innings. Siraj became the first bowler in the IPL to bowl two maiden overs in a game. KKR were at 4-14 after 3.3. overs.

Eoin Morgan joined Karthik in the middle and stitched an 18-run partnership for the fifth wicket. Yuzvendra Chahal bagged Karthik (4) in the ninth over. Pat Cummins too failed to had a great outing and was dismissed by Chahal after scoring four runs.

KKR skipper Morgan was the only batsman who got going for the side but his innings was ended by Washinton Sundar in the 16th over. Morgan played a knock of 30 runs. Lockie Ferguson scored 19 runs while Kuldeep Yadav played a knock of 12-run before getting run out on the last ball of the innings.

In the end, KKR were restricted to 84/8 in their 20 overs. For RCB, Siraj returned with the figures of 3-8 while Chahal clinched two wickets.