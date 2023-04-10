Rinku Singh finally opens up after Shah Rukh Khan hails his 5 successive sixes against GT with Pathaan twist

Rinku Singh - Shah Rukh Khan

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Rinku Singh turned emotional and responded to Shah Rukh Khan's ecstatic tweet after KKR pulled off an unimaginable heist against Gujarat Titans (GT) with Rinku Singh's 5 consecutive sixes in the last over.

Actor and owner of the cricket team Kolkata Knight Riders, Shah Rukh Khan hailed cricketer Rinku Singh for his stupendous 5 successive sixes in the final over of KKR's thrilling IPL 2023 match against GT at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Responding to Shah Rukh Khan's tweet, Rinku Singh wrote, "Shah Rukh sir yaaar. Love you sir & thank you for your constant support."

On Sunday, celebrating KKR's big win and Rinku Singh's heroics, Shah Rukh Khan tweeted, "JHOOME JO RINKUUUUU !!! My baby @rinkusingh235 And @NitishRana_27 & @venkateshiyer you beauties!!! And remember Believe that's all. Congratulations @KKRiders and @VenkyMysore take care of your heart sir!"

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and daughter Suhana Khan also took to their Instagram account and shared a picture on their story and captioned it, "BEAST", "Unreal".

Talking about the match, Gujarat Titans posted 204/4 in their 20 overs after electing to bat first. Vijay Shankar top-scored with 63 off 24 balls, consisting of four boundaries and five sixes.

In a chase of 205 runs, KKR was reduced to 28/2, but skipper Nitish Rana (45 off 29 balls with four boundaries and three sixes) put on a hundred-run stand for the third wicket with Venkatesh Iyer, who scored 83 in 40 balls, which consisted of eight fours and five sixes.

The equation came down to 29 runs in the final over. Rinku Singh came through with a clutch cameo, hitting five successive sixes in the final over to seal what was once an improbable win for KKR.

With this win, KKR has climbed to second position in the points table, winning two of their three matches and losing one. They have a total of four points.