Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals Dream 11 Prediction: Best picks for KXIP vs RR IPL 2020

The 50th match of IPL 2020 promises to shake the entire points table and also determine the fortunes of many of the teams in the race for the IPL playoffs. Rajasthan Royals will square off against a resurgent Kings XI Punjab, with revenge firmly etched on KL Rahul’s mind. In the previous encounter between the two sides, Kings XI Punjab notched up a score in excess of 220 thanks to a century from Mayank Agarwal. However, Sanju Samson smashed a brilliant knock but it was the miracle of Rahul Tewatia in which he smashed five sixes in one over bowled by Sheldon Cottrell that helped Rajasthan Royals achieve the highest successful chase in IPL history.

The situation has changed dramatically since that miracle in Sharjah. Rajasthan Royals are in seventh spot and a loss will knock them out of the playoff race. On the other hand, Kings XI Punjab have staged a magnificent resurgence, winning five games on the trot as they have surged to the fourth spot. A win against Rajasthan Royals, backed by Kolkata Knight Riders losing to Chennai Super Kings could keep Kings XI Punjab in the top four. A loss, though, will undo all their good work.

Dream11 Prediction – Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals - IPL 2020

KXIP vs RR Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals

Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals: My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: KL Rahul

Batsmen: Jos Buttler, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh

All-rounders: Ben Stokes, Rahul Tewatia

Bowlers: Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals: Probable Playing 11

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul(w/c), Mandeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

Rajasthan Royals: Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson(w), Jos Buttler, Steven Smith(c), Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Kartik Tyagi

KXIP vs RR My Dream11 Team

KL Rahul (c and wk), Jos Buttler, Mandeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Ben Stokes, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals: Match details

The match will be played on October 29, 2020, Friday. It will start at 7:30 PM IST at the Sheikh Zayed stadium in Abu Dhabi.

KXIP vs RR squads:

Kings XI Punjab: Lokesh Rahul, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Mandeep Singh, James Neesham, Tajinder Singh, Chris Jordan, Karun Nair, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sarfaraz Khan, Sheldon Cottrell, Mayank Agarwal, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande, Nicholas Pooran, Chris Gayle, Murugan Ashwin, Jagadeesha Suchith, Krishnappa Gowtham, Hardus Viljoen, Simran Singh

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson (wk), Andrew Tye, Kartik Tyagi, Steven Smith (c), Ankit Rajpoot, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, Akash Singh, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Shashank Singh, Varun Aaron, Tom Curran, Robin Uthappa, Aniruddha Joshi, Jofra Archer

