Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals, 50th Match, IPL 2020 Abu Dhabi Live Streaming Details: Where to Watch

IPL 2020 Live Streaming – Where to watch Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals full match: A loss for Rajasthan Royals will knock them out of the playoff race. Here are the live streaming details of the match and where you can watch on TV and on mobile applications.

The 50th match of IPL 2020 has the potential to totally change the entire scenario regarding the points table in the tournament. With only four points separating five teams from number two to number seven, this match can make or break the fortunes of many teams. Kings XI Punjab are enjoying a magnificent resurgence in IPL 2020 and they will be eager to continue the winning run. A slip-up for them could prove to be costly but they will be aware of the dangers posed by Rajasthan Royals.

In the previous encounter at Sharjah between the two sides, Kings XI Punjab were boosted by a century from Mayank Agarwal but Sanju Samson’s brilliant knock, combined with the miracle of Rahul Tewatia that saw him hit five sixes in one over bowled by Sheldon Cottrell helped Rajasthan Royals achieve the highest successful chase in the history of the IPL. Now, in the second half of the tournament, KL Rahul knows the threat posed by the mercurial Rajasthan Royals.

The equation is simple. If Kings XI Punjab beat Rajasthan Royals, they will knock them out of the playoff race as they can only get to 12. The equation then will boil down to the likes of Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders as they look to seal either the third or the fourth spot.

Where and when the IPL 2020 clash between Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals be played?

IPL 2020 clash between Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals will be played on October 30 and it will be held at the Sheikh Zayed stadium in Abu Dhabi

Where to watch IPL 2020 live in India (TV channels)?

All the matches will be live on Star Sports Networks, in Star Sports English as well as Star Sports Hindi.

How and where to watch IPL 2020 live streaming?

IPL 2020 will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

What will be the timing of the match?

This match will be played on Friday and the timing of the Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals clash will be 7:30 PM.

Squads of Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals

Kings XI Punjab: Lokesh Rahul, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Mandeep Singh, James Neesham, Tajinder Singh, Chris Jordan, Karun Nair, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sarfaraz Khan, Sheldon Cottrell, Mayank Agarwal, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande, Nicholas Pooran, Chris Gayle, Murugan Ashwin, Jagadeesha Suchith, Krishnappa Gowtham, Hardus Viljoen, Simran Singh

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson (wk), Andrew Tye, Kartik Tyagi, Steven Smith (c), Ankit Rajpoot, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, Akash Singh, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Shashank Singh, Varun Aaron, Tom Curran, Robin Uthappa, Aniruddha Joshi, Jofra Archer