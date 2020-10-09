Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders Dream 11 Prediction: Best picks for KXIP vs KKR IPL 2020

Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders will clash in the 24th match of IPL-2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday (October 10). This will be the 25th encounter between the two sides, with Kolkata Knight Riders holding a 17-8 head-to-head advantage against Kings XI Punjab. Going into the match, KKR is freshly off a clinical 10-run win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and have won three out of their first five matches of the tournament. While the middle and the top order of KKR is still being experimented with by skipper Dinesh Karthik, but the side has been somewhat consistent in all parts of the play.

Coming to KXIP, skipper KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal's opening partnerships have been key for them so far but the side fails to delivery when the middle and lower order comes in to bat. KXIP's bowlers have also been very expensive with young Ravi Bishnoi being one of the only consistent players in the bowling department. Nicholas Pooran have recently started to fire with the bat, however, other key foreign players like Glenn Maxwell and Sheldon Cottrell are yet to find their feet in the tournament. There is a high probability that Chris Gayle makes his first appearance for the Kings in the IPL 2020 against KKR, who missed out on his chance to face SRH after suffering food poisoning just before the game.

KXIP are currently sitting dead bottom on the standings and have won only one of their first six games of the tournament and if they want to book their place in the playoffs, things need to change for good now.

Dream11 Prediction – Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders - IPL 2020

KXIP vs KKR Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders: My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: KL Rahul, Nicholas Pooran

Batsmen: Eoin Morgan, Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Chris Gayle

All-rounders: Andre Russell

Bowlers: Pat Cummins, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi

Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Probable Playing 11

Kings XI Punjab - KL Rahul (c), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Simran Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh/Deepak Hooda, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell.

Kolkata Knight Riders - Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (c)(wk), Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Kamlesh Nagarkoti.

Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Match details

The match will be played on October 10, 2020, Saturday. It will start at 3:30 PM IST at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

KKR vs CSK squads:

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP): Lokesh Rahul, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Mandeep Singh, James Neesham, Tajinder Singh, Chris Jordan, Karun Nair, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sarfaraz Khan, Sheldon Cottrell, Mayank Agarwal, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande, Nicholas Pooran, Chris Gayle, Murugan Ashwin, Jagadeesha Suchith, Krishnappa Gowtham, Hardus Viljoen, Simran Singh

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): Dinesh Karthik (c & wk), Shivam Mavi, Sandeep Warrier, Kuldeep Yadav, Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Nikhil Naik, Manimaran Siddharth, Andre Russell, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Siddhesh Lad, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Rinku Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Tom Banton, Chris Green, Rahul Tripathi

