Jasprit Bumrah recalls MS Dhoni’s ‘do not bowl yorkers’ advice

Jasprit Bumrah, who has been the leading pacer for India and Mumbai Indians in the last couple of seasons, recalls this strange advice from MS Dhoni.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 10, 2020, 02:56 PM IST

Jasprit Bumrah has been on a role during the IPL 2020 practice sessions. In the video uploaded on the official Mumbai Indians Twitter handle, Bumrah is seen copying the actions of Munaf Patel, Glenn McGrath, Mitchell Starc, Kedar Jadhav, Shreyas Gopal and Anil Kumble brilliantly. However, he recalled an incident on his debut in 2016 during the fifth and final ODI against Australia in Sydney. Bumrah made his debut and finished with super impressive figures of 2/40 as India managed to avoid the 5-0 whitewash. However, there was one bit of advice which Bumrah recalled from the-then skipper MS Dhoni which stuck to him.

Talking to a leading newspaper, Bumrah said that MS Dhoni told him not to bowl yorkers as he had never seen me bowl at any level of cricket. Dhoni felt that he could not pull it off and advised him against using his ‘deadly’ weapon. However, Bumrah proved Dhoni wrong and executed yorkers brilliantly to restrict Australia to under 350.

After the game, which was won thanks to Manish Pandey’s century and Rohit Sharma’s 99, Dhoni told Bumrah that he did not know about this ability. The Indian skipper rued that had Bumrah come onto the scene much earlier in the series, India could well have won the series.

Back to playing is fine

Bumrah admitted that the coronavirus lockdown was difficult and just stated that it was great to play again. None of the Indian cricketers have played since the March tour of New Zealand, with the coronavirus shutting down all kinds of sport in India. With the number of cases now rising by 95,000 everyday, the chances of sporting resumption in India look bleak.

Mumbai Indians will start the IPL 2020 campaign against three-time champions Chennai Super Kings in Abu Dhabi on September 19. Mumbai Indians have been practicing without any hassles in Abu Dhabi while Chennai Super Kings’ plans have been put in disarray due to the coronavirus situation that impacted 13 members of MS Dhoni’s team.

