James Neesham gives epic reply to fan complaining he lost money on Dream11 due to him

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) registered a 97-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at Dubai International Stadium on September 24 as KXIP skipper KL Rahul's score (132*) alone crushed RCB by 23 runs as they overall lost by 97 runs in IPL 2020.

The Punjab franchise - who had come off a heartbreaking loss to the Delhi Capitals (DC) - saw their skipper smash the RCB bowlers from ball one.

However, big-buy James Neesham did not have the best of outings.

The star allrounder, in his two overs, conceding 13 runs and failed to bag a single wicket. The Kiwi did not even get the chase to showcase his batting display as KXIP's top order dominated the RCB bowling unit on the night.

This also meant that the people who had Neesham in their fantasy cricket teams did not bag too many points. One of those even took to Twitter and wrote, "I took you as my Dream11 vice-captain, You didn’t bat or didn’t take any wicket, Lost all money on you".

But, what makes this more hilarious is that the KXIP allrounder responded to this fan with a popular Gif from the famous American sitcom Friends that read, "Oh! I don’t care".