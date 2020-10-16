â€˜Itâ€™s the Universe Boss batting, how can I be nervous?â€™ â€“ Chris Gayle after KXIPâ€™s tense win in IPL 2020 vs RCB

Kings XI Punjab finally snapped their losing streak in IPL 2020 with a tense eight-wicket win against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Sharjah on Thursday. Mohammed Shami and the Kings XI Punjab spinners capitalized on some muddled batting by Royal Challengers Bangalore to restrict them to 171/6. In response, KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal and Chris Gayle all contributed in grand style to finally register their second win against Royal Challengers Bangalore in this edition of the tournament. However, it was not smooth sailing at all for Kings XI Punjab towards the end.

KL Rahul blasted an unbeaten 61 off 49 balls which included five sixes while Chris Gayle, playing in his first match of IPL 2020, also smoked five sixes enroute to his 53 off 45 balls and their partnership of 93 was a game-changer. Kings XI Punjab needed only two runs off the final over bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal but somehow, they conspired to make it difficult.

Gayle levelled the scores but was run-out, which meant that Kings XI Punjab needed one off the last ball. Memories of their epic choke against Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders started swirling again. However, Nicholas Pooran held his nerve and smashed a six just out of reach of Chris Morris at long on. Had it been on any other ground, he would have been caught. After the match, Chris Gayle joked that he was not at all tense.

“Not really. Come on man, it is the Universe Boss batting, how can I be nervous. I might give you a heart attack, I thought I had it in the bag but stranger things have happened in cricket,” Gayle said.

‘Don’t like being on the bench’

Chris Gayle warmed the bench during the first half of the 2020 Indian Premier League as Kings XI Punjab struggled with their team composition. The left-hander, considered the greatest T20 batsman of all time, was considered for selection for the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad but food poisoning meant that he had to be taken to the hospital for treatment. After the match, Gayle stated that he did not like being on the bench and wanted to contribute.

“It was a good innings, first in IPL and now I can make myself available for 2021. I can get out of the bubble now and go. The team asked me to do a job and I deliver, openers have been batting well and we didn't want to trouble that, Mayank and the captain have given us some good starts right through, the win was more important for the team. I thought it was important to keep fit, I don't like being on the bench but I was enjoying it and apart from the sickness I have been getting fitter,” Gayle said.