'Is that Gayle?' Twitter reacts to Marcus Stoinis' blistering 21-ball 53 vs KXIP

Marcus Stoinis' red-hot innings of 53 runs came just off 21 deliveries as he shot seven boundaries and three huge sixes on his way to his half-century.


ipl, ipl 2020, ipl news, kings xi punjab, kxip, dc vs kxip, marcus stoinis, virender sehwag

Marcus Stoinis

Written By

Edited By

Snehadri Sarkar

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Sep 20, 2020, 09:57 PM IST

Marcus Stoinis played a blistering knock to guide Delhi Capitals (DC) to 157/3 in their first Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) on Sunday (September 20) in Dubai. The Australian allrounder showcased his batting excellence and flexed his muscles against KXIP's bowling unit and he drained out 53 runs in the final 3 overs of the match.

Stoinis' red-hot innings of 53 runs came just off 21 deliveries as he shot seven boundaries and three huge sixes on his way to his half-century.

Fastest 50s for DC in IPL (balls):

  • 17 C Morris v GL Delhi 2016
  • 20 V Sehwag v RR Jaipur 2012
  • 20 M STOINIS v KXIP Dubai 2020*

Earlier in the day, KXIP skipper KL Rahul had won the toss and welcomed Delhi Capitals to bat first.

DC got off to a terrible start after they lost Shikhar Dhawan (0), Prithvi Shaw (5) and Shimron Hetmyer (7) inside the opening first 6 overs of the game. However, Iyer (39) and Rishabh Pant's (31) blistering partnership in the middle layed a foundation for Stoinis to come in and let hell loose on the KXIP bowling unit.

HERE IS HOW TWITTER REACTED TO MARCUS STOINIS' 21-ball 53: