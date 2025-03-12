Super Bowl of cricket, the Indian Premier League (IPL), is all set to begin on March 22 with its 18th edition. Ahead of the tournament's commencement, we've detailed to you the process of booking tickets for matches online. Each team has different online ticketing partners. More details below.

Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to commence with another edition on March 22 with defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) locking horns with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. In the league stage of IPL 2025, there will be 70 games in total across 13 venues and the top four teams out of 10 will qualify for the Playoffs. Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium will be the venue for the first Qualifier and the Eliminator games. Later, Eden Gardens will host the second Qualifier and the IPL 2025 Final on May 23 and May 25 respectively.

How to book tickets for IPL 2025?

So, let us tell you in brief about the process of booking tickets online, prices as per the venue and other details. To book tickets online, one must visit the website or app of partnered ticket booking portals as per different teams. Ticket prices will vary from one venue to the other. For example, Gujarat Titans' tickets at their home ground will start from Rs 499, while Mumbai Indians match at Wankhede Stadium will cost a minimum of Rs 999.

While Punjab Kings have listed at Rs 1000, Sunrisers Hyderabad have set their base price at Rs 750. On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals' match at Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati will cost you a minimum of Rs 1,500. The most popular team RCB haven't started selling tickets online yet.

Team with their ticketing partners:

Rajasthan Royals - BookMyShow

Mumbai Indians - BookMyShow

Chennai Super Kings - Paytm Insider and Zomato District

Kolkata Knight Riders - BookMyShow

Lucknow Super Giants - BookMyShow

Sunrisers Hyderabad - Paytm Insider and Zomtao District

Royal Challengers Bengaluru - TicketGenie

Delhi Capitals - Paytm Insider and Zomato District

Punjab Kings - Paytm Insider and Zomato District

Gujarat Titans - Paytm Insider and Zomato District