Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIPL
topStoriesenglish

IPL 2023: Umpire stops Ravichandran Ashwin from attempting 'mankading' on Adil Rashid, watch video

Ravichandran Ashwin grabbed headlines during the 2019 IPL when he dismissed his current teammate Jos Buttler in the same way. At the time, Ashwin was the Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain in a match against the RR.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 03, 2023, 11:43 AM IST

IPL 2023: Umpire stops Ravichandran Ashwin from attempting 'mankading' on Adil Rashid, watch video
Photo via YouTube screengrab

During Rajasthan Royals (RR) first match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Sunday, the umpire stopped Ravichandran Ashwin from another 'mankading' incident. Sunday's RR vs SRH match of IPL 2023 was held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. 

The incident took place during the SRH innings when R Ashwin was bowling and Adil Rashid was on the non-striker's end. As Ashwin ran up to bowl to Abdul Samad, he stopped midway and evidently tried to dismiss Rashid. He was then stopped by the umpire, who signaled a dead ball.

READ | Lionel Messi to exit PSG for Barcelona FC? Old club set to make THIS whopping offer to Argentina player

It is not clear why Ashwin was stopped by the umpire. In the video which is going viral, it can be seen that Rashid was in the crease, and even if Ashwin successfully took the stumps off, it would have been not out.

Ashwin has always advocated for nonstriker's run-out and has defended every player who has used the rule to dismiss a batter. Many fans and ex-players have always been divided over the issue. Many call it fair as it is within the rules while others call it against the 'spirit of cricket' because there is no involvement of skill. 

READ | Chaitra Purnima 2023: April 5 or 6, when is first Purnima of new year? Know date, tithi, significance

Ashwin grabbed headlines during the 2019 IPL when he dismissed his current teammate Jos Buttler in the same way. At the time, Ashwin was the Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain in a match against the RR.

As for yesterday's match, RR dominated the game throughout and defeated SRH, winning their first match with a 72-run win. Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, and Yashasvi Jaiswal scored half-centuries as RR crossed the 200-run mark. Yuzvendra Chahal took a four-wicket haul.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Rakul Preet Singh, Sunny Singh attend screening
Nysa Devgan looks stunningly sexy in black bodycon, poses with Orhan Awatramani and friends
Inside Alia Bhatt's love-filled 30th birthday celebration with Ranbir Kapoor and family in London, see pics
Meet Aston Villa's glamorous footballer Alisha Lehmann who is also an internet sensation
Gandii Baat, Mastram actress Aabha Paul raises the temperature in hot outfits; videos go viral
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 653 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for April 3
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.