IPL 2023: Umpire stops Ravichandran Ashwin from attempting 'mankading' on Adil Rashid, watch video

During Rajasthan Royals (RR) first match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Sunday, the umpire stopped Ravichandran Ashwin from another 'mankading' incident. Sunday's RR vs SRH match of IPL 2023 was held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

The incident took place during the SRH innings when R Ashwin was bowling and Adil Rashid was on the non-striker's end. As Ashwin ran up to bowl to Abdul Samad, he stopped midway and evidently tried to dismiss Rashid. He was then stopped by the umpire, who signaled a dead ball.

It is not clear why Ashwin was stopped by the umpire. In the video which is going viral, it can be seen that Rashid was in the crease, and even if Ashwin successfully took the stumps off, it would have been not out.

Ashwin has always advocated for nonstriker's run-out and has defended every player who has used the rule to dismiss a batter. Many fans and ex-players have always been divided over the issue. Many call it fair as it is within the rules while others call it against the 'spirit of cricket' because there is no involvement of skill.

Ashwin grabbed headlines during the 2019 IPL when he dismissed his current teammate Jos Buttler in the same way. At the time, Ashwin was the Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain in a match against the RR.

As for yesterday's match, RR dominated the game throughout and defeated SRH, winning their first match with a 72-run win. Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, and Yashasvi Jaiswal scored half-centuries as RR crossed the 200-run mark. Yuzvendra Chahal took a four-wicket haul.