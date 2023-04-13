'There is something wrong with MS Dhoni': Matthew Hayden raises alarmingly concerns for CSK captain

Photo via Twitter

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) witnessed a three-run loss to Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match and a nail-biting match came to a dramatic end with Sandeep Sharma barely managing to defend 21 runs in the final over and RR stood victorious over CSK at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday.

However, what is raising an alarm for fans is, after the defeat, former Australian batter Matthew Hayden spoke about an injury concern for CSK as he saw Dhoni limping. While the ex-CSK legend said that he was not trying to worsen the issue, Dhoni’s fitness could be a concern for the four-time IPL champions.

Matthew Hayden was quick to point out that 41-year-old wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni, who is generally pretty quick running between the wickets, was limping during the match against RR.

"We will not give fans the false expectations that nothing’s wrong. There is definitely something wrong with MS Dhoni. His running between the wickets is usually quite electric, which was not there today," Hayden said to the broadcasters after the match.

He further added, "As the innings progressed on, we saw him limping quite heavily. There are some question marks, that I am sure MS Dhoni will have to answer and the medical staff will get straight into it. He will want to keep playing in the tournament."

As for the RR win yesterday, the team is now the table-toppers, having won three out of their four matches. They have a total of six points. CSK is in the fifth spot with two wins and two losses and a total of four points.