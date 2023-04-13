Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIPL
topStoriesenglish

'There is something wrong with MS Dhoni': Matthew Hayden raises alarmingly concerns for CSK captain

Matthew Hayden was quick to point out that 41-year-old wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni, who is generally pretty quick running between the wickets, was limping during the match against RR.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 13, 2023, 09:29 AM IST

'There is something wrong with MS Dhoni': Matthew Hayden raises alarmingly concerns for CSK captain
Photo via Twitter

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) witnessed a three-run loss to Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match and a nail-biting match came to a dramatic end with Sandeep Sharma barely managing to defend 21 runs in the final over and RR stood victorious over CSK at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday.

However, what is raising an alarm for fans is, after the defeat, former Australian batter Matthew Hayden spoke about an injury concern for CSK as he saw Dhoni limping. While the ex-CSK legend said that he was not trying to worsen the issue, Dhoni’s fitness could be a concern for the four-time IPL champions.

READ | PBKS vs GT IPL 2023 Dream 11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans

Matthew Hayden was quick to point out that 41-year-old wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni, who is generally pretty quick running between the wickets, was limping during the match against RR. 

"We will not give fans the false expectations that nothing’s wrong. There is definitely something wrong with MS Dhoni. His running between the wickets is usually quite electric, which was not there today," Hayden said to the broadcasters after the match.

READ | PBKS vs GT, IPL 2023 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans match live

He further added, "As the innings progressed on, we saw him limping quite heavily. There are some question marks, that I am sure MS Dhoni will have to answer and the medical staff will get straight into it. He will want to keep playing in the tournament." 

As for the RR win yesterday, the team is now the table-toppers, having won three out of their four matches. They have a total of six points. CSK is in the fifth spot with two wins and two losses and a total of four points. 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Holi 2023: From Sholay and Silsila to Raanjhana and Ram Leela, Bollywood's best Holi scenes
Virat Kohli cars: Stunning photos of Porsche Panamera Turbo, German sports car India star currently drives
Sobhita Dhulipala looks enchanting in pink Manish Malhotra saree at Ponniyin Selvan 2 trailer launch
Sexaholic star Shama Sikander shows off toned beach body in red bikini in Dubai, pics go viral
In pics: Ugly scenes from AAP vs BJP brawl in Delhi MCD house
Speed Reads
More
First-image
UGC NET Result 2023 releasing today at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, know how to check
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.