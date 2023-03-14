IPL 2023: Setback for KKR, skipper Shreyas Iyer to miss first half of tournament due to back injury, says report

IPL 2023: Setback for KKR, skipper Shreyas Iyer to miss first half of tournament due to injury, says report (file photo)

IPL 2023 is just around the corner and all teams and cricket fans are all set for the much-celebrated tournament. However, there is a major setback for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Its skipper Shreyas Iyer is reportedly set to miss the first half of the upcoming IPL season, TOI reported.

The 28-year-old batter is currently suffering from a back injury, due to which, he also missed the ongoing fourth Test match of the India-Australia series of the Border Gavaskar Series.

The Indian batter is currently recovering at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. Recently, Iyer complained of swelling in his lower back. Now, KKR have to look for a new captain for the upcoming Indian Premier League. It remains to be seen what KKR will do next.

In the mega IPL auction in 2022, Shreyas was purchased by KKR for Rs 12 crore and named their skipper. The two-time champions failed to qualify for the playoffs last season. The 16th season of the IPL is likely to start on 31 March 2023 and end on 28 May 2023.

