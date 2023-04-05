IPL 2023: RR vs PBKS Dream11 prediction, IPL fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XI, pitch report

Jos Buttler

Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) are all set to play the 8th match of IPL 2023 at Guwahati's Barsapara Cricket Stadium today - April 5. Rajasthan began their IPL 2023 campaign with a 72-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad. On the other hand, Punjab Kings also started their IPL 2023 campaign with a crucial win over Kolkata Knight Riders.

The Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders scored 146/7 but rain spoiled sport and they fell seven runs short of the target on the DLS method.

RR vs PBKS Dream 11 Prediction Top Picks

Wicketkeeper: Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler

Batters: Shikhar Dhawan, Yashasvi Jaiswal

All-rounders: Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran, Jason Holder

Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal

Captain: Jos Buttler

Vice Captain: Sam Curran

RR vs PBKS Match Information

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings, Match 8 of IPL 2023

Indian Premier League

April 5, 2023

Wednesday, 7:30 pm IST, Guwahati

RR vs PBKS Probable Playing XI

Rajasthan Royals

Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, R Parag, KR Sen, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, SV Samson(C), Jos Buttler, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal

BENCH: D Ferreira, DC Jurel, JE Root, Kunal Singh Rathore, Abdul Basith, AP Vasisht, Murugan Ashwin, KM Asif, KC Cariappa, OC McCoy, NA Saini, Kuldip Yadav, A Zampa, Sandeep Sharma

Punjab Kings

Shikhar Dhawan(C), Shahrukh Khan, B Rajapaksa, Sikandar Raza, SM Curran, P Simran Singh, JM Sharma, Harpreet Brar, K Rabada, RD Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

BENCH: JM Bairstow, Harpreet Singh, A Taide, Shivam Singh, LS Livingstone, R Dhawan, Rajangad Bawa, Mohit Rathee, Baltej Singh, Nathan Ellis, Vidhwath Kaverappa, MW Short

RR vs PBKS Weather Report and Pitch Report

Weather Report

Scattered Clouds

Pitch Report

The pitch at Guwahati's Barsapara Cricket Stadium is batting-friendly in T20 cricket. The average first innings score here is 153. In T20 matches, teams batting second won just two of six matches.