IPL 2023: RR vs PBKS Dream11 prediction, IPL fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XI, pitch report

Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) are all set to play the 8th match of IPL 2023 at Guwahati's Barsapara Cricket Stadium today - April 5. Rajasthan began their IPL 2023 campaign with a 72-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad. On the other hand, Punjab Kings also started their IPL 2023 campaign with a crucial win over Kolkata Knight Riders.
The Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders scored 146/7 but rain spoiled sport and they fell seven runs short of the target on the DLS method.
RR vs PBKS Dream 11 Prediction Top Picks
Wicketkeeper: Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler
Batters: Shikhar Dhawan, Yashasvi Jaiswal
All-rounders: Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran, Jason Holder
Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal
Captain: Jos Buttler
Vice Captain: Sam Curran
READ | Viral video: Mumbai cop's electric dance moves on Ranveer Singh-Anushka Sharma's song impresses netizens, watch
RR vs PBKS Match Information
Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings, Match 8 of IPL 2023
Indian Premier League
April 5, 2023
Wednesday, 7:30 pm IST, Guwahati
RR vs PBKS Probable Playing XI
Rajasthan Royals
Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, R Parag, KR Sen, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, SV Samson(C), Jos Buttler, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal
BENCH: D Ferreira, DC Jurel, JE Root, Kunal Singh Rathore, Abdul Basith, AP Vasisht, Murugan Ashwin, KM Asif, KC Cariappa, OC McCoy, NA Saini, Kuldip Yadav, A Zampa, Sandeep Sharma
READ | Not only Kohli-Anushka, THESE celebrities from the world have visited Neem Karoli Baba
Punjab Kings
Shikhar Dhawan(C), Shahrukh Khan, B Rajapaksa, Sikandar Raza, SM Curran, P Simran Singh, JM Sharma, Harpreet Brar, K Rabada, RD Chahar, Arshdeep Singh
BENCH: JM Bairstow, Harpreet Singh, A Taide, Shivam Singh, LS Livingstone, R Dhawan, Rajangad Bawa, Mohit Rathee, Baltej Singh, Nathan Ellis, Vidhwath Kaverappa, MW Short
RR vs PBKS Weather Report and Pitch Report
Weather Report
Scattered Clouds
Pitch Report
The pitch at Guwahati's Barsapara Cricket Stadium is batting-friendly in T20 cricket. The average first innings score here is 153. In T20 matches, teams batting second won just two of six matches.