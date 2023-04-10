IPL 2023: RCB vs LSG Dream11 prediction, Dream11 team today, fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XI

RCB vs LSG

After a crushing defeat against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are all set to mend their ways against an in-form Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) today. RCB vs LSG will take place at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru today.

RCB vs LSG IPL 2023 match will be played on Monday, April 10 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. The IPL 2023 match between RCB and LSG will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

RCB vs LSG Dream 11 Prediction

Captain: Krunal Pandya

Vice-captain: Virat Kohli

Wicketkeepers: Nicholas Pooran, Dinesh Karthik

Batters: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Kyle Mayers

All-rounders: Krunal Pandya, Glenn Maxwell

Bowlers: Jaydev Unadkat, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Deep

RCB vs LSG Probable XIs

RCB Predicted XI

Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Michael Bracewell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, David Willey, Akash Deep

LSG Predicted XI

Kyle Mayers, KL Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Romario Shepherd, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Yash Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Ravi Bishnoi, Ayush Badoni

RCB vs LSG Full Squad

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammad Siraj, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahmed, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Josh Hazlewood, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Karn Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, David Willey, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav, Micheal Bracewell

Lucknow Super Giants

KL Rahul (c), Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Yudhvir Charak, Naveen-ul-Haq, Swapnil Singh, Prerak Mankad, Amit Mishra, Daniel Sams, Romario Shepherd, Yash Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Nicholas Pooran.