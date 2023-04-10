Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIPL
topStoriesenglish

IPL 2023: RCB vs LSG Dream11 prediction, Dream11 team today, fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XI

RCB vs LSG IPL 2023 match will be played on Monday, April 10 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. The IPL 2023 match between RCB and LSG will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 10, 2023, 02:01 PM IST

IPL 2023: RCB vs LSG Dream11 prediction, Dream11 team today, fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XI
RCB vs LSG

After a crushing defeat against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are all set to mend their ways against an in-form Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) today. RCB vs LSG will take place at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru today.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023 

RCB vs LSG IPL 2023 match will be played on Monday, April 10 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. The IPL 2023 match between RCB and LSG will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

RCB vs LSG Dream 11 Prediction 

Captain: Krunal Pandya 
Vice-captain: Virat Kohli 
Wicketkeepers: Nicholas Pooran, Dinesh Karthik
Batters: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Kyle Mayers
All-rounders: Krunal Pandya, Glenn Maxwell
Bowlers: Jaydev Unadkat, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Deep

READ | Ananya Panday's reaction to KKR's Rinku Singh's 5 successive sixes against GT goes viral

RCB vs LSG Probable XIs 

RCB Predicted XI

Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Michael Bracewell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, David Willey, Akash Deep

LSG Predicted XI

Kyle Mayers, KL Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Romario Shepherd, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Yash Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Ravi Bishnoi, Ayush Badoni

READ | Rinku Singh finally opens up after Shah Rukh Khan hails his 5 successive sixes against GT with Pathaan twist

RCB vs LSG Full Squad 

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammad Siraj, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahmed, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Josh Hazlewood, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Karn Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, David Willey, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav, Micheal Bracewell

Lucknow Super Giants 

KL Rahul (c), Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Yudhvir Charak, Naveen-ul-Haq, Swapnil Singh, Prerak Mankad, Amit Mishra, Daniel Sams, Romario Shepherd, Yash Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Nicholas Pooran.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Hug Day 2023: Know these physical and mental health benefits of hugging
Ananya Panday steals the show in stunning pink gown at cousin Alanna Panday's mehendi, see pics
Meet glamorous actor Rashi Khanna, who played RBI officer in Shahid Kapoor's 'Farzi'
As RRR eyes Oscar win, a look at all Indians who have won the coveted award from Bhanu Athaiya to AR Rahman
Kawasaki Ninja H2 to Harley-Davidson Fat Boy, check out MS Dhoni's glorious bike collection
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Maharashtra: 7 dead, 23 injured after massive 100-year-old tree falls in Akola temple
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.