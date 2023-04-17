Search icon
IPL 2023: RCB vs CSK Dream11 prediction, match preview, fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XI

Chennai Super Kings will look to pick up the pace in the middle overs and hope their inspirational skipper MS Dhoni takes the field despite a knee niggle against fierce rivals Royal Challengers Bangalore in the eagerly awaited Southern derby.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 17, 2023, 02:57 PM IST

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is all set to take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) today at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. It will be a special atmosphere at the Chinnaswamy Stadium when the two teams battle to gain momentum after an up-and-down campaign so far.

The bowling department has also been hit by injuries, first, they lost Deepak Chahar and now Sisanda Magala is expected to be out for two weeks at least. Star all-rounder Ben Stokes is likely to regain full fitness by end of the month.

READ | Virat Kohli unfollows Sourav Ganguly on Instagram amid death stare, refusing to shake hand controversy in IPL 2023

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 Match Details 

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Date and Time: April 17, 2023, 7:30 pm onwards 
Live streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Jio Cinema website and app.

RCB vs CSK IPL 2023 Match Number 24 Dream 11 Prediction 

Wicketkeeper: Devon Conway 
Batters: Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane
All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ravindra Jadeja
Bowlers: Mohammed Siraj, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Wayne Parnell, Tushar Deshpande

Captain: Virat Kohli
Vice-captain: Ravindra Jadeja 

READ | RCB vs CSK Match Preview: MS Dhoni's fitness in focus as CSK take on RCB during IPL 2023 Southern Derby

RCB vs CSK IPL 2023 Match Number 24 Predicted Playing XI 

Royal Challengers Bangalore 

Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Wayne Parnell/David Willey, Mohammed Siraj

Chennai Super Kings 

Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana/Dwaine Pretorius, Tushar Deshpande.

