IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson fined Rs 12 lakh by BCCI for Code of Conduct breach

Rajasthan Royals (RR) was fined during the IPL 2023 CSK vs RR match at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday for maintaining a slow over-rate. IPL released a statement saying, "Rajasthan Royals have been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match 17 against Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai on Wednesday."

As it was the team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, captain Sanju Samson was fined Rs 12 lakhs.

As for the CSK vs RR match, it was a thriller after CSK put RR to bat first. RR posted 175/8 in their 20 overs. After Yashasvi Jaiswal (10) fell early, Jos Buttler (52 off 36 balls, with one four and three sixes) put on a 77-run stand for the second wicket with Devdutt Paddikal (38 off 26 balls, with five boundaries).

In the middle order, knocks from Ravichandran Ashwin (30 in 22 balls, with one four and two sixes) and Shimron Hetmyer (30* in 18 balls, with one four and two sixes) helped RR reach a competitive total.

Ravindra Jadeja (2/21) was the pick of the bowlers for CSK.

During the chase of 176 runs, CSK lost Ruturaj Gaikwad early for just eight runs. A 68-run stand followed between Ajinkya Rahane (31 off 19 balls with two fours and a six) and Devon Conway. With CSK at 113/6 in 15 overs, MS Dhoni and Jadeja tried to win it for CSK but fell short by three runs. CSK finished at 172/6 in their 20 overs, with Dhoni (32* off 17 balls, with one four and three sixes) and Jadeja (25* in 15 balls, one four and two sixes) stitching a 59-run stand for the seventh wicket.