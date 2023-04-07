IPL 2023 Points table, Orange and Purple Cap list after KKR thrash RCB by 81 runs at Eden Gardens

KKR vs RCB

Explosive half-centuries by opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz and lower-order batter Shardul Thakur and Rinku Singh's century stand for the sixth wicket with Shardul helped Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) reach a massive total of 204/7 against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Thursday.

READ | Shah Rukh Khan showers love on Virat Kohli, teaches him Jhoome Jo Pathaan hook step, video goes viral

With the iconic win over RCB, the KKR has now occupied the third spot in the IPL 2023 points table. Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans are in the top spot with 4 points having won both their matches. Punjab Kings are ranked second with two wins under their belt. Faf Du Plessis' Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), who was in the second spot on the IPL 2023 points table, have now slipped to the 7th.

IPL 2023 Points Table after KKR beat RCB by 81 runs

1 - Gujarat Titans (GT)

2 - Punjab Kings (PBKS)

3 - Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

4 - Rajasthan Royals (RR)

5 - Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

6 - Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

7 - Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

8 - Delhi Capitals (DC)

9 - Mumbai Indians (MI)

10 - Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

READ | Isha Ambani blushes as husband Anand Piramal kisses her at NMACC gala, video goes viral

IPL 2023 Orange Cap List

CSK's Ruturaj Gaikwad

LSG's Kyle Mayers

PBKS skipper Shikhar Dhawan

RCB's Virat Kohli

RR's Sanju Samson

IPL 2023 Purple Cap List

LSG's Mark Wood

KKR's Varun Chakaravarthy

GT's Rashid Khan

LSG's Ravi Bishnoi

PBKS' Nathan Ellis