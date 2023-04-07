Search icon
IPL 2023 Points table, Orange and Purple Cap list after KKR thrash RCB by 81 runs at Eden Gardens

With the iconic win over RCB, the KKR has now occupied the third spot in the IPL 2023 points table. Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans are in the top spot with 4 points having won both their matches.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 07, 2023, 09:42 AM IST

Explosive half-centuries by opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz and lower-order batter Shardul Thakur and Rinku Singh's century stand for the sixth wicket with Shardul helped Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) reach a massive total of 204/7 against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Thursday. 

With the iconic win over RCB, the KKR has now occupied the third spot in the IPL 2023 points table. Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans are in the top spot with 4 points having won both their matches. Punjab Kings are ranked second with two wins under their belt. Faf Du Plessis' Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), who was in the second spot on the IPL 2023 points table, have now slipped to the 7th. 

IPL 2023 Points Table after KKR beat RCB by 81 runs

1 - Gujarat Titans (GT)
2 - Punjab Kings (PBKS)
3 - Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 
4 - Rajasthan Royals (RR) 
5 - Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) 
6 - Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
7 - Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) 
8 - Delhi Capitals (DC)
9 - Mumbai Indians (MI)
10 - Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

IPL 2023 Orange Cap List 

CSK's Ruturaj Gaikwad 
LSG's Kyle Mayers 
PBKS skipper Shikhar Dhawan
RCB's Virat Kohli 
RR's Sanju Samson 

IPL 2023 Purple Cap List 

LSG's Mark Wood
KKR's Varun Chakaravarthy
GT's Rashid Khan 
LSG's Ravi Bishnoi 
PBKS' Nathan Ellis

