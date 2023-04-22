Search icon
IPL 2023 playoffs, final schedule: Chepauk to host Qualifier 1, Eliminator, Chennai might enjoy last glimpse of MS Dhoni

BCCI's scheduling team has allotted one of the qualifiers and eliminator to Chepauk, which is the home ground of Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings. There is a widespread belief that Dhoni is appearing in his last IPL.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 22, 2023, 07:33 AM IST

File Photo

The IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 and the final match on May 26 and 28 respectively of the ongoing Indian Premier League will be hosted by the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, BCCI announced on Friday. Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium will stage the Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator on May 23 and 24 respectively, the IPL said in its advisory after the sport's apex body in the country finalised the schedule for the league's four biggest matches.

BCCI's scheduling team has allotted one of the qualifiers and eliminator to Chepauk, which is the home ground of Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings. There is a widespread belief that Dhoni is appearing in his last IPL. Based on CSK's position in the points table, Dhoni could be playing his final match in the league in front of the team's home crowd on May 23 or 24.

At 41, the World Cup-winning former India skipper continues to attract a massive following across the length and breadth of the country and recently came close to lifting CSK to a win over Rajasthan Royals, with batting that reminded everyone of his best years.

Under Dhoni's captaincy, CSK won the title four times, including after coming back from their two-year ban.

The 16th IPL began on March 31 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the world's biggest cricketing arena. The venue also hosted the final of the league's last edition in 2022.

The 2022 edition was played across four venues in Mumbai and Pune but the playoffs and the final were held in Kolkata and Ahmedabad.

In this edition, the league reverted to the usual home-and-away format.
The league phase concludes on May 21 with the clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans in Bengaluru.

