IPL 2023 Playoffs Explained: GT qualify with 34-run win over SRH, check scenarios for other teams

Shubman Gill's scintillating maiden century followed by a four-wicket haul each by Mohammad Shami and Mohit Sharma powered Gujarat Titans to the Playoffs with a 34-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in an IPL 2023 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium, on Monday.

While the Titans become the first team to qualify for the Playoffs this season and are assured a top-two finish as well with 18 points in their kitty with one match to go, Sunrisers Hyderabad is officially eliminated from the tournament.

With GT qualifying and SRH out of the IPL 2023, here is what the playoff scenario looks like;

Chennai Super Kings

CSK missed the chance to seal their Play-offs spot as they lost to the Kolkata Knight Riders at home on Sunday. CSK need to just win their last match against Delhi Capitals to qualify for the Play-offs. This will take their total to 17 points.

Mumbai Indians

MI is currently in third place with 14 points from 12 games. Given their recent form, five-time champions MI will start as favourites against Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad. One more win will take them to 16 points, however, MI should try to win both their remaining matches to finish in the top 2.

Lucknow Super Giants

LSG is on 13 points from 12 games, including the rained-off match against CSK. They need to win both their matches and take their points to 17 points. In case they lose one match, they will depend on other results to go their way.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

RCB are on 12 points and needs to win both their last two matches to advance. Their next game against Sunrisers Hyderabad could prove to be a die-or-die contest for both teams.

Rajasthan Royals

Last year's finalists Rajasthan Royals have 12 points from 13 games. The royals' hopes of qualifying for the Play-Offs are very slim. Even if they win against Punjab Kings, they will finish 14 on the points table and will need other results to go their way.

Kolkata Knight Riders

KKR, with 12 points from 13 games, enjoy a few days off before they take on LSG in their last league game on Saturday. A loss will knock them out, but a win also doesn't guarantee them a place in the Play-Offs. They need other results to go their way.

Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings, on 12 points from 12 games, could win their last two games and finish among the top two if other results go their way. If they lose, NRR could come in the way.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Knocked out of IPL 2023 would still need to win the remaining games and see if other results go their way.

Delhi Capitals

Knocked out of IPL 2023.