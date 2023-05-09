IPL 2023 MI vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore top picks, fantasy tips, captains

IPL 2023 will have its 54th match today between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Mumbai Indians will be taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore for the first time. Mumbai Indians is currently placed at the sixth position on the points table whereas Royal Challengers Bangalore is currently placed at the fifth spot on the points table.
MI vs RCB IPL 2023 Match 54 Match Details
Match: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
Date: May 9, 2023, at 7:30 pm
Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India
MI vs RCB Dream 11 Prediction IPL 2023 Match 54 Probable XI's
Mumbai Indians
Rohit Sharma©, Ishan Kishan(wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Tristan Stubbs, Arshad Khan, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Raghav Goyal
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Faf du Plessis©, Virat Kohli, Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(wk), Kedar Jadhav, Wanindu Hasaranga, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Harshal Patel
MI vs RCB Dream 11 Prediction IPL 2023 Match 54 Dream11 Prediction: Captaincy Picks
Faf du Plessis
Cameron Green
MI vs RCB Dream 11 Prediction IPL 2023 Match 54 Dream11 Prediction
Virat Kohli
Glenn Maxwell
MI vs RCB Dream 11 Prediction IPL 2023 Match 54 Dream11 Prediction Budget Picks
Mahipal Lomror
Arshad Khan
MI vs RCB Dream 11 Prediction IPL 2023 Match 54 Captain and Vice-captain choices
Captain: Faf du Plessis and Cameron Green
Vice-Captain: Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell
MI vs RCB Dream 11 Prediction IPL 2023 Match 54
Keeper: Ishan Kishan
Batsmen: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma
All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Cameron Green
Bowlers: Piyush Chawla, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammad Siraj.