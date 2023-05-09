Search icon
IPL 2023 MI vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore top picks, fantasy tips, captains

Mumbai Indians is currently placed at the sixth position on the points table whereas Royal Challengers Bangalore is currently placed at the fifth spot on the points table.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 09, 2023, 02:31 PM IST

MI vs RCB

IPL 2023 will have its 54th match today between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Mumbai Indians will be taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore for the first time. Mumbai Indians is currently placed at the sixth position on the points table whereas Royal Challengers Bangalore is currently placed at the fifth spot on the points table. 

MI vs RCB IPL 2023 Match 54 Match Details 

Match: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 
Date: May 9, 2023, at 7:30 pm 
Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India  

MI vs RCB Dream 11 Prediction IPL 2023 Match 54 Probable XI's 

Mumbai Indians 

Rohit Sharma©, Ishan Kishan(wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Tristan Stubbs, Arshad Khan, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Raghav Goyal

Royal Challengers Bangalore 

Faf du Plessis©, Virat Kohli, Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(wk), Kedar Jadhav, Wanindu Hasaranga, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Harshal Patel

MI vs RCB Dream 11 Prediction IPL 2023 Match 54 Dream11 Prediction: Captaincy Picks 

Faf du Plessis 
Cameron Green 

MI vs RCB Dream 11 Prediction IPL 2023 Match 54 Dream11 Prediction

Virat Kohli 
Glenn Maxwell 

MI vs RCB Dream 11 Prediction IPL 2023 Match 54 Dream11 Prediction Budget Picks 

Mahipal Lomror
Arshad Khan

MI vs RCB Dream 11 Prediction IPL 2023 Match 54 Captain and Vice-captain choices 

Captain: Faf du Plessis and Cameron Green 
Vice-Captain: Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell 

MI vs RCB Dream 11 Prediction IPL 2023 Match 54 

Keeper: Ishan Kishan 

Batsmen: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma 

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Cameron Green

Bowlers: Piyush Chawla, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammad Siraj.

Meet Deepthi Narkuti, Hyderabad girl hired for record-breaking package by Microsoft, her salary is...
