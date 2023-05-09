IPL 2023 MI vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore top picks, fantasy tips, captains

MI vs RCB

IPL 2023 will have its 54th match today between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Mumbai Indians will be taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore for the first time. Mumbai Indians is currently placed at the sixth position on the points table whereas Royal Challengers Bangalore is currently placed at the fifth spot on the points table.

MI vs RCB IPL 2023 Match 54 Match Details

Match: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Date: May 9, 2023, at 7:30 pm

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India

MI vs RCB Dream 11 Prediction IPL 2023 Match 54 Probable XI's

Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma©, Ishan Kishan(wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Tristan Stubbs, Arshad Khan, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Raghav Goyal

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Faf du Plessis©, Virat Kohli, Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(wk), Kedar Jadhav, Wanindu Hasaranga, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Harshal Patel

MI vs RCB Dream 11 Prediction IPL 2023 Match 54 Dream11 Prediction: Captaincy Picks

Faf du Plessis

Cameron Green

MI vs RCB Dream 11 Prediction IPL 2023 Match 54 Dream11 Prediction

Virat Kohli

Glenn Maxwell

MI vs RCB Dream 11 Prediction IPL 2023 Match 54 Dream11 Prediction Budget Picks

Mahipal Lomror

Arshad Khan

MI vs RCB Dream 11 Prediction IPL 2023 Match 54 Captain and Vice-captain choices

Captain: Faf du Plessis and Cameron Green

Vice-Captain: Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell

MI vs RCB Dream 11 Prediction IPL 2023 Match 54

Keeper: Ishan Kishan

Batsmen: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Cameron Green

Bowlers: Piyush Chawla, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammad Siraj.