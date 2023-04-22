IPL 2023: MI vs PBKS Dream11 prediction, match preview, fantasy cricket tips, probable playing 11

MI vs PBKS

Perennial slow starters Mumbai Indians have found their mojo and will be favourites against a faltering Punjab Kings in their Indian Premier League clash here on Saturday.

Having made a poor start with defeats in the first two matches, Mumbai Indians, who are placed sixth in the points table, have been able to bounce back impressively with wins against Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

On the other hand, Punjab Kings, ranked seventh in the points table, have stuttered in the absence of their regular captain and the highest run-scorer Shikhar Dhawan, who is unlikely to play against Mumbai Indians here at the Wankhede Stadium owing to a shoulder injury.

READ | IPL 2023 playoffs, final schedule: Chepauk to host Qualifier 1, Eliminator, Chennai might enjoy last glimpse of MS Dhoni

Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings IPL 2023 Match Details

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Date and Time: April 22, 2023, 7:30 pm onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Jio Cinema website and app.

MI vs PBKS IPL 2023 Dream 11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Ishan Kishan, Prabhsimran Singh

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (VC)

All-rounders: Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Cameron Green

Bowlers: Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

Captain: Liam Livingstone (c)

Vice-captain: Sam Curran

READ | Mukesh Ambani vs Tata: Reliance enters coffee market, to directly challenge Tata Starbucks

MI vs PBKS IPL 2023 Predicted Playing XI

Punjab Kings

Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone, Sikandar Raza/Matt Short, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, and Rahul Chahar.

Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Shams Mulani/Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Arjun Tendulkar, and Jason Behrendorff.