IPL 2023: Mandira Bedi wears two watches during opening ceremony, leaves netizens in splits

Mandira Bedi hosts the IPL 16 opening ceremony in Narendra Modi's Ahmedabad stadium, she was spotted wearing two wrist watches.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 31, 2023, 10:11 PM IST

Picture credits: Twitter- @jackyfat2fit

Mandira Bedi, a well-known figure in the sports media field, has spent decades covering sports, primarily cricket, as an anchor and presenter. She was tasked with hosting the IPL 16 opening ceremony in Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, and while performing that duty, she was seen wearing two wristwatches (one in each hand).

A user posted Mandira Bedi’s picture on the microblogging platform with the caption, “Mandira Bedi looks fit!! But wearing two watches? Why? #TATAIPL2023.” The post has gained over 5,000 views. 

Mandira's decision to appear in this way at the megaevent for unclear reasons, but one thing is for certain—her graceful presence on stage must have given many of her followers around the world a cause for celebration. 

The first IPL 2023 match is between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans. 

Arijit Singh, Tamannaah Bhatia, Rashmika Mandhana, and other performers were on the lineup for the IPL 2023 opening ceremony, which was grand as it is in every other edition.

