IPL 2023: Jasprit Bumrah to Rishabh Pant, check replacements of key players

Chennai Super Kings' match versus Gujarat Titans marked the grand beginning of the 16th season of the Indian Premier League. Ruturaj Gaikwad, a talented cricketer, led CSK by scoring 92 runs in 50 balls. When assembling a squad, teams always keep their main players in mind, but when any of those players sustain an injury, the squad's overall balance is upset.

Indian Premier League franchises have experienced the same thing, as many clubs have lost their important players before the 16th season of the hardest T20 tournament in the world. Such players include, fast bowlers for Mumbai Indians Jasprit Bumrah and Jhye Richardson, Rishabh Pant of the Delhi Capitals, Jonny Bairstow of the Punjab Kings, Prasidh Krishna of the Rajasthan Royals, Kyle Jamieson of the Chennai Super Kings, and the RCB's all-arounder Will Jacks. IPL 2023 has ruled out these player.

Who will replace whom in IPL 2023?

New Zealander Michael Bracewell will take the place of Royal Challengers Bangalore's Will Jacks. By Sisanda Magala, Kyle Jamieson of CSK. Matthew Short, an Australian cricketer, will take Jonny Bairstow's place on the Punjab Kings team. Sandeep Sharma will replace Prasidh Krishna as the player for the Rajasthan Royals.

Sandeep Warrior, a former RCB bowler, will replace Jasprit Bumrah for the Mumbai Indians. Akash Singh will take Mukesh Choudhary's place in the CSK. Abhishek Porel, the newest member of the squad, has been named as Rishabh Pant's replacement by the Delhi team management. Moreover, David Warner has taken over as team captain in place of Pant.

READ | IPL 2023: Who is Sandeep Warrier, Mumbai Indians' replacement for injured star Jasprit Bumrah?