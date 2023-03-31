IPL 2023: ‘Everything changed except MS Dhoni’, fans praise CSK star ahead of GT clash

Source: Twitter

IPL 2023 will kick start today (March 31) and 4 times champions MS Dhoni-led CSK will be up against the defending champions Gujarat Titans in the opening clash at 7:30 pm IST at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Gujarat. Before the tournament, all team captains came forward for the pre-tournament photoshoot with the IPL trophy. Mumbai Indians Captain Rohit Sharma was missing from the picture as he has decided to skip a couple of league matches to manage his workload. Dhoni on the other hand is likely to miss the match against GT in the season opener.

The pre-season photoshoot caught everyone’s attention for one more reason and that was former Indian captain MS Dhoni. A collage was shared by a netizen on Twitter where a picture of a 2008 pre-season photoshoot was placed adjacent to this years. One thing that was common in both pictures was CSK skipper MS Dhoni. Ever since the IPL started MSD has been a constant for the Chennai franchise. The collage of both 2008 and 2023 pre-season photoshoot went viral the moment it surfaced on the internet and fans couldn't resist hailing the-41-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman. Many called him the GOAT of the game, whereas many praise his fitness that has helped him to be consistent in the game.

However, fans have to wait to see the oldest captain in the 16th edition of IPL to walk down the ground wearing yellow, as he is out of the first match due to knee pain. Also, there is speculation that this will the last season for the Chennai star but it is not yet backed by any official statement.

Dhoni’s CSK ended 9th in the previous IPL but they would want to forget the past and start focusing on what's ahead of them as IPL is back in its previous home and away format which gives every team an upper hand to show their best.

