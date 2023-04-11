IPL 2023: DC vs MI Dream11 prediction, match preview, fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XI

DC vs MI

Delhi Capitals (DC) and Mumbai Indians (MI) are yet to win a single match in IPL 2023. Both David Warner and Rohit Sharma's teams are all set to have a face-off today - April 11, 2023, for match number 16 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. DC has played three matches so far and lost all three, on the other hand, five-times champions MI have lost two of the two that they have played so far in IPL 2023.

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi

Date and Time: April 11, 2023, 7:30 pm onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Jio Cinema website and app.

DC vs MI IPL 2023 Dream 11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Ishan Kishan

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, David Warner, Rilee Rossouw

All-rounders: Cameron Green, Axar Patel

Bowlers: Jason Behrendorff, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav

Captain: Tilak Varma

Vice-captain: Axar Patel

DC vs MI IPL 2023 probable playing XI

Delhi Capitals

David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Abishek Porel (wk), Chetan Sakariya, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje.

Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tristan Stubbs, Tim David, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Sandeep Warrier.