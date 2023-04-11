Search icon
IPL 2023: DC vs MI Dream11 prediction, match preview, fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XI

David Warner's DC and Rohit Sharma's MI are all set to face-off today - April 11, 2023, for match number 16 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, looking for their first win in IPL 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 11, 2023, 02:10 PM IST

DC vs MI

Delhi Capitals (DC) and Mumbai Indians (MI) are yet to win a single match in IPL 2023. Both David Warner and Rohit Sharma's teams are all set to have a face-off today - April 11, 2023, for match number 16 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. DC has played three matches so far and lost all three, on the other hand, five-times champions MI have lost two of the two that they have played so far in IPL 2023. 

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi
Date and Time: April 11, 2023, 7:30 pm onwards 
Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Jio Cinema website and app.

DC vs MI IPL 2023 Dream 11 Prediction 

Wicketkeeper: Ishan Kishan 
Batters: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, David Warner, Rilee Rossouw
All-rounders: Cameron Green, Axar Patel 
Bowlers: Jason Behrendorff, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav

Captain: Tilak Varma
Vice-captain: Axar Patel 

DC vs MI IPL 2023 probable playing XI 

Delhi Capitals 

David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Abishek Porel (wk), Chetan Sakariya, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje.

Mumbai Indians 

Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tristan Stubbs, Tim David, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Sandeep Warrier.

