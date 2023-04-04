Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIPL
topStoriesenglish

IPL 2023: DC vs GT Dream11 Prediction, match preview, fantasy cricket tips, probable playing 11s, team news

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Dream11 Team Prediction, DC vs GT IPL 2023 Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of DC vs GT, Delhi Capitals Dream11 Team Player List, Gujarat Titans Dream11 Team Player List, Fantasy Cricket Tips.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 04, 2023, 11:00 AM IST

IPL 2023: DC vs GT Dream11 Prediction, match preview, fantasy cricket tips, probable playing 11s, team news
File Photo

Delhi Capitals (DC) are all set to play their first home game today against Gujarat Titans (GT) in New Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium. DC vs GT is match number 7 of the IPL 2023. Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans have both played a match in the IPL 2023. Gujarat Titans defeated Chennai Super Kings in the opening match by five wickets, while Delhi Capitals lost by 50 runs to Lucknow Super Giants.

Delhi Capitals, playing under David Warner as captain with Rishabh Pant out injured, will be hosting their first IPL match since 2019 at their home ground. Gujarat Titans appear to be a stronger team on paper especially now with the return of South African batter David Miller. Gujarat Titans appear to be a well-rounded unit led by Hardik Pandya. 

Delhi Capitals, however, need to improve on their game, especially after they lost to KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants by 50 runs. 

READ | IPL 2023: Look at points table, Orange and Purple Cap list after MS Dhoni's CSK beat KL Rahul's LSG at Chepauk

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 Match Details 

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi 
Date and Time: April 4, 2023, 7:30 pm (IST) onwards 
Live Streaming and TV Channel: Star Sports Network and Jio Cinema Website and App. 

DC vs GT IPL 2023 Dream11 Prediction 

Wicketkeeper: Sarfaraz Khan, Wriddhiman Saha

Batsmen: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Shubman Gill, David Mille

All-rounders: Axar Patel, Vijay Shankar 

READ | IPL 2023: MS Dhoni warns CSK bowlers, says 'stop bowling no-balls and wides or...'

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami

Captain: Shubman Gill 

Vice-captain: Mohammed Shami

DC vs GT IPL 2023 Probable Playing XI 

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner (c), Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan (wk), Manish Pandey, Rovman Powell, Aman Khan, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar/Chetan Sakariya

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Josh Little, Mohammed Shami.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Mandira Bedi, India's most popular female sports presenter and host
Nysa Devgn spotted with Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan in Mumbai, photos go viral
From Crash Landing on You to Business Proposal: Top 10 Korean dramas that are must watch
Ali Fazal, Guneet Monga, Shaunak Sen pose with Tom Cruise, Colin Farrell, other stars at Oscars 2023 nominees luncheon
Dalljiet Kaur marries Nikhil Patel, actress drops lovable photos from wedding
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IPL 2023: Dog invades ground during CSK vs LSG match, video takes internet by storm
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.