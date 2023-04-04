IPL 2023: DC vs GT Dream11 Prediction, match preview, fantasy cricket tips, probable playing 11s, team news

File Photo

Delhi Capitals (DC) are all set to play their first home game today against Gujarat Titans (GT) in New Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium. DC vs GT is match number 7 of the IPL 2023. Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans have both played a match in the IPL 2023. Gujarat Titans defeated Chennai Super Kings in the opening match by five wickets, while Delhi Capitals lost by 50 runs to Lucknow Super Giants.

Delhi Capitals, playing under David Warner as captain with Rishabh Pant out injured, will be hosting their first IPL match since 2019 at their home ground. Gujarat Titans appear to be a stronger team on paper especially now with the return of South African batter David Miller. Gujarat Titans appear to be a well-rounded unit led by Hardik Pandya.

Delhi Capitals, however, need to improve on their game, especially after they lost to KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants by 50 runs.

READ | IPL 2023: Look at points table, Orange and Purple Cap list after MS Dhoni's CSK beat KL Rahul's LSG at Chepauk

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 Match Details

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Date and Time: April 4, 2023, 7:30 pm (IST) onwards

Live Streaming and TV Channel: Star Sports Network and Jio Cinema Website and App.

DC vs GT IPL 2023 Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Sarfaraz Khan, Wriddhiman Saha

Batsmen: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Shubman Gill, David Mille

All-rounders: Axar Patel, Vijay Shankar

READ | IPL 2023: MS Dhoni warns CSK bowlers, says 'stop bowling no-balls and wides or...'

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami

Captain: Shubman Gill

Vice-captain: Mohammed Shami

DC vs GT IPL 2023 Probable Playing XI

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner (c), Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan (wk), Manish Pandey, Rovman Powell, Aman Khan, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar/Chetan Sakariya

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Josh Little, Mohammed Shami.