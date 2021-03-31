Headlines

HomeIPL

IPL

IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad sign up Jason Roy as all-rounder Mitchell Marsh opts out

The Australian all-rounder, who was ruled out of the IPL last year after the first game due to injury has opted out due to personal reasons.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 31, 2021, 07:35 PM IST

Sunrisers Hyderabad has signed up England opener Jason Roy for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) after all-rounder Mitchell Marsh withdrew his name from the 14th edition of the lucrative league owing to personal reasons.

Roy, who was recently part of the limited-overs series against India, would directly link-up with the David Warner-led side as part of bubble-to-bubble transfer for the players who were part of the series. The dashing opener has previously played for Gujarat Lions (2017) and Delhi Daredevils (2018) in the IPL. He was bought by the Capitals last year as well but he pulled out owing to personal reasons.

An IPL release confirmed the replacement announcement. "Sunrisers Hyderabad have signed up England batsman Jason Roy as replacement for Mitchell Marsh, who has made himself unavailable for the entire season owing to personal reasons. 

"Sunrisers Hyderabad have acquired Roy at his base price of INR 2 Crore," the release added.

Roy was one of the few star overseas players, who went unsold at this year's auction, earlier in February.

