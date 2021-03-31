Headlines

IPL 2021: Glenn Maxwell fits the bill of X-factor RCB needed in middle-order, says Director of Cricket Mike Hesson

Royal Challengers Bangalore splurged INR 14.25 Crore for Australian swashbuckling all-rounder Glenn Maxwell in the auction ahead of IPL 2021.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 31, 2021, 11:51 PM IST

Royal Challengers Bangalore Director of Cricket, Mike Hesson has asserted that Australia's swashbuckling all-rounder Glenn Maxwell fit the bill perfectly for the X-factor, high impact player the franchise was looking at in the middle-order and backed him to play the role for his side in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Maxwell, who was bought by the RCB for a whopping sum of INR 14.25 crores in this year's auction, hasn't had a great run in the IPL for a few years but Hesson backed the 32-year old to bring his A-game for the Virat Kohli-led side and form a two-pronged attack with star South African batsman AB de Villiers in the middle-order.

Talking about the idea behind wanting Maxwell at any cost during the auction at the virtual press conference, Hesson said, "We have looked at Glenn Maxwell for a long time. He is a fantastic player. He fits what we require in the middle order for us. We want some X-factor players, high-impact players.

"We just found through those middle overs is an area where we needed to have another player of that quality with AB de Villiers. To have a two-pronged attack in the middle-overs and potentially at the back end. He brings a huge amount to that area.

"We know on his day, he can turn the game on his head. We need to use him in a space where we can maximise his skills.

"We have certainly spent some time working on how we can do that. We are really looking forward to working with him and preparing him to be really clear around that role. He already is but just to spend a few days among the people whom he is going to be batting with and just understand that role implicitly. Really important we do that," the former New Zealand coach added.

Hesson also laid importance on Maxwell's presence as part of the leadership group being one of the most experienced players in the shortest format of the game and providing value in all three facets. Maxwell, who has previously captained Kings XI Punjab in the 2017 season and is also the current captain for his Big Bash League (BBL) side, Melbourne Stars, has played in T20s across the world.

Talking about the same, Hesson said, "From a bowling point of view, he adds good skills. He is an amazing fielder. He also can add to the leadership group terms of how he goes about his business. Highly experienced."

RCB will start their IPL 2021 campaign in the tournament opener against the two-time defending champions Mumbai Indians on April 9, in Chennai.

