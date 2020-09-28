IPL 2020: Yuvraj Singh thanks Rahul Tewatia for missing 6 sixes against KXIP

When one talks about 6 sixes, one person whose name comes to the mind is Yuvraj Singh. The former India all-rounder made it look so easy against England's Stuart Broad.

When one talks about 6 sixes, one person whose name comes to the mind is Yuvraj Singh. The former India all-rounder made it look so easy against England's Stuart Broad.

The same feeling was given to fans when Rajasthan Royals' (RR) Rahul Tewatia was on strike against Sheldon Cottrell of Kings XI Punjab (KXIP).

Tewatia started to rain hell on KXIP and struck Cottrell for 5 sixes in 6 balls. The 27-year-old scored 53 off 31 balls before Shami picked up his wicket but the damage was already done.

Seeing Tewatia miss the 6 sixes, Yuvraj Singh took to Twitter to thank him for missing one ball. Yuvraj wrote, "Mr @rahultewatia02 na bhai na. thanks for missing one ball ! What a game congratulations to rr for a spectacular win !!! #RRvKXIP @mayankcricket great knock @IamSanjuSamson brilliant!".

RR even replied to the comment saying, "The 5th one landed straight into our heart!"

The 5th one landed straight into our heart! — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) September 27, 2020

RR registered an emphatic 4-wicket win over KXIP - making it one of the most entertaining matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The Rajasthan side managed to score 82 runs off the last four overs as they completed the highest ever successful run-chase in the IPL history.