IPL 2020 â€“ â€˜Your life has changed foreverâ€™, Brendon McCullum recalls Sourav Gangulyâ€™s advice

Brendon McCullum gave the Indian Premier League a rousing start when he smashed a record 158 in the opening game of IPL 2008 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M Chinnaswamy stadium. McCullum smashed 13 sixes and Kolkata Knight Riders managed to score 222/3 as the IPL changed world cricket in dramatic style. 12 years later, McCullum, who is now the coach of the Kolkata Knight Riders franchise in IPL 2020, has revealed the advice given to him by Sourav Ganguly.

The former India captain, who was at the helm with Kolkata Knight Riders, witnessed the carnage and said something prophetic. In a chat on Kolkata Knight Riders’ official website, Brendon McCullum said, “I was just a young kid back then, so I was so in awe of Shah Rukh Khan who was such a mega star. I was so out of my depth even just around the superstars in my cricket team, let alone the megastar who owned our cricket team! I don’t remember many reactions in detail, but what I do remember is what Sourav Ganguly said to me that night. Dada said, ‘Your life is changed forever’, and I didn’t quite know what he meant at the time, but (in hindsight), I 100 percent agree with him,” McCullum said.

Stunning for McCullum

McCullum’s knock in IPL 2008 changed his entire approach as well. The former New Zealand skipper was one of the first individuals to hit two centuries in T20Is in international cricket and he also became the leading six-hitter in Tests, smashing 107 sixes in 101 Tests. McCullum played 101 consecutive Tests for New Zealand which is also a record.

After his exit from Kolkata Knight Riders, McCullum played with the Gujarat Lions, Chennai Super Kings and Kochi Tuskers Kerala. McCullum is currently heading the Trinbago Knight Riders franchise in CPL 2020 and they are on the cusp of history, having won 11 straight games and winning the CPL title for the fourth time.

“I find them (the entire KKR management) to be such great people, hopefully we can have success for them on the field this year and the years to follow. We’re trying to play a style of cricket which is a great representation of the people of Bengal and also Shah Rukh, Jay (Mehta) and all those involved in the franchise. Hopefully, we will be able to be successful, because I think we’ve got the right team for it as well,” McCullum said.