IPL 2020 â€“ What are the weak links of every team?

IPL 2020 is less than 10 days away. All the eight teams are getting into gear for some marquee cricket action after five months of no play due to the coronavirus pandemic. On paper, Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders are favorites for IPL 2020 title although the dark horses this time could be the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab to a certain extent. Royal Challengers Bangalore also have a ‘balanced’ side, as stated by Virat Kohli while Delhi Capitals also have the firepower to go the entire distance.

However, while the teams look good on paper, there are some problem areas for the sides. Here is a look at the potential weaknesses of some of the sides.

1.) Sunrisers Hyderabad – Overdependance on Warner, Bairstow

The 2016 IPL champions had a great run in IPL 2019 primarily due to the opening exploits of Jonny Bairstow and David Warner. Warner and Bairstow set the tone every single time. However, Sunrisers Hyderabad might miss a back-up option in case Warner and Bairstow fail. Kane Williamson is one but he cannot be counted upon every single time. On top of that, Sunrisers Hyderabad’s bowling unit, which helped them win in 2016, is looking rusty with both Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Siddarth Kaul coming back after a long layoff.

2) Royal Challengers Bangalore – Total overdependence

It is the story every single time. When Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli were at the helm, the batting was totally dependant on those three. Eliminate them and the rest fold up cheaply. In IPL 2020, they do have depth. In the bowling, they are packed with spinners. But, what if Kohli and de Villiers fail? These two are the nerve centres of the RCB batting line-up and if they fail, it is difficult to rebound.

3) Rajasthan Royals – Lack of experience in Indian bench

Rajasthan Royals have a massive boost in the form of Steve Smith, Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler. All are match-winners and can take the game away in a flash. However, Rajasthan Royals’ Indian bench strength in IPL 2020 is a mixed bag. They have Yashasvi Jaiswal, the star of the Under-19 World Cup, Robin Uthappa and Sanju Samson for experience. However, the bowling unit is weak and has not delivered on a consistent basis.

4.) Kings XI Punjab – No back-up spinner

In dry and hot conditions, spinners will play a massive role in IPL 2020. However, for Kings XI Punjab, they have a slight problem. Barring Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Krishnappa Gowtham, their spin bowling department is pretty thin. They may to rely on Glenn Maxwell or Chris Gayle to give them the experience in the middle overs. Plus, they have packed the side with so many international stars that getting a game for all might pose problems in the composition.

5.) Delhi Capitals – Openers galore

Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane. Delhi Capitals have so many openers that their middle order is almost non-existent. In the death, they may have the services of Marcus Stoinis but the middle order will be a problem. Apart from Kagiso Rabada and Ravichandran Ashwin, the bowling is slightly lacking on experience. Perhaps, Sandeep Lamichhane’s presence might boost Delhi Capitals as he aims to spin a web.

6.) Kolkata Knight Riders – Problem of plenty

Kolkata Knight Riders have a solid team and are one of the favorites. However, there are some issues. There is no back-up for Kuldeep Yadav and if Dinesh Karthik gets injured, then who does the wicketkeeping? Will the likes of Tom Banton and Lockie Ferguson get a chance considering that the four foreigners could be Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Eoin Morgan and Pat Cummins?

7.) Chennai Super Kings – Raina and Harbhajan’s absence

When you have MS Dhoni as the leader, why bother? But then again, when he was captain at Rising Pune Supergiant, the team finished just above Kings XI Punjab in the bottom in IPL 2016. In IPL 2020, there are two major issues for Chennai Super Kings. Suresh Raina’s absence has robbed them of pivotal momentum at No.3. In Harbhajan Singh’s absence, the team has lost a bowler who can keep the runs down and take wickets in the powerplay. How will Dhoni cope with that is a major issue.

8.) Mumbai Indians – Death over issues?

Lasith Malinga and Jasprit Bumrah are the two most potent bowlers in the death. With Malinga not featuring in the tournament, the onus lies on Jasprit Bumrah. However, what if Bumrah gets injured? Does Mumbai Indians have a back-up in the death overs? This might be an achilees heel when they start their campaign on September 19.