IPL 2020: WATCH Sanju Samson take an absolute blinder to send Pat Cummins back

In the 12th match of the Indin Premier League (IPL) 2020 between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) saw RR skipper put the latter to bat first. The decision was criticised by cricket pundits, but RR curbed KKR as they put on 174 after the fall of six wickets.

In the 12th match of the Indin Premier League (IPL) 2020 between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) saw RR skipper put the latter to bat first. The decision was criticised by cricket pundits, but RR curbed KKR as they put on 174 after the fall of six wickets.

Amid the clash, Sanju Samson - who is not the wicketkeeper after the return of Jos Buttler - caught an absolute blinder to send Pat Cummins back. The KKR pacer had top-edged the hook shot to deep backward square leg and Sanju Samson took an excellent jumping catch a few yards inside the rope. In the process, Samson even bumped his head into the ground.

WATCH:

What a Brilliant Catch From Sanju Samson#RRvKKRpic.twitter.com/Lp6GoNubxx — Pranjal (@Pranjal_one8) September 30, 2020

As for the clash, Rajasthan Royals will be quite happy with the total after they elected to bowl. They regained after KKR had gotten off to a decent start.

Archer started the innings with a fiery over and that remained the template throughout. Gill did get a start, Russell looked dangerous but if not for Morgan, KKR would have struggled to get past 160.

Now KKR have a score to defend and 175 and have already started off good as RR skipper Steve Smith departed for 3.