IPL 2020: WATCH Rahul Tewatia's exceptional fielding ends Virat Kohli's innings

Rajasthan Royals' (RR) Rahul Tewatia has continued to impress one and all with his all-round skills in IPL 2020. In the clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore, his exceptional fielding brought an end to RCB skipper Virat Kohli's innings.


dna

Written By

Edited By

Karen Noronha

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 08:46 PM IST

It happened on the first delivery of the 14th over when Kohli smashed a delivery from Kartik Tyagi off his legs towards the deep mid-wicket region.

Tewatia - who was fielding at deep mid-wicket - ran to his right before grabbing a stunner. However, when he was about to lose his balance and cross the boundary rope, he lobbed the ball back and then re-enter the playing area to complete the catch.

WATCH:

Former cricketers and cricket pundits praised the 27-year old player for his outstanding catch.

As for the clash, RCB defeated RR by seven wickets in the 33rd match of the IPL on Saturday thanks to an unbeaten 22-ball 55 from AB de Villiers at the Dubai International Stadium.