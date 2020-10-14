IPL 2020: WATCH Ajinkya Rahane's effort to stop SIX in 20th over, netizens shower praises

What better than to see a fielder put his heart and soul to save a boundary - a boundary that can change the course of the game. That's what happened in the clash between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) when Ajinkya Rahane's effort stopped a six.

The match was a nail-biting thriller where the results swung from one side to another. But Ajinkya Rahane's fielding effort at the boundary line got DC's hopes up.

He saved a six in the 20th over when RR needed 22 runs from six balls. Had this not been saved, it could have been one movement where the game could have gone RR's way.

Seeing the brilliant save, netizens shower praises for the batsman.

That is some brilliance and athleticism from @ajinkyarahane88 under pressure . If he can’t contribute with the bat he will contribute with his athletic fielding.

What a save. #IPL2020 #DCvsRR #AjinkyaRahane — Karan (@KaranChoksi6) October 14, 2020

#Rahane also made a crucial difference .. If he hadn't stopped the six on d first ball of the last over, it still cud v gone d other way .. #DCvRR #DelhiCapitals — Priya Saralkar (@PriyaSaralkar) October 14, 2020

The Delhi Capitals made 161 runs for the loss of seven wickets and in response to this, DC bowlers made sure to keep the asking rate in check.

Rabada, Nortje, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, and the debutant Tushar Deshpande all put on an exciting contest. They all changed gears and demolished the Rajasthan batting. Deshpande and Nortje got 2 while the other three got one each.