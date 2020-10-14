IPL 2020: WATCH Ajinkya Rahane's effort to stop SIX in 20th over, netizens shower praises

Headlines

Salman Khan drops adorable throwback pic with niece Alizeh Agnihotri, pens heartfelt note: ‘Mamu par ek ehsaan karo…’

Comedian, actor Russell Brand accused of rape and sexual assault by four women

Congress resolves to make INDIA bloc 'electoral success' to free country from 'divisive politics'

Kim Jong Un inspects nuclear-capable bombers, hypersonic missiles in Russia

Nipah outbreak in Kerala: Schools, colleges in this city to conduct online classes from Sept 18

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Salman Khan drops adorable throwback pic with niece Alizeh Agnihotri, pens heartfelt note: ‘Mamu par ek ehsaan karo…’

Comedian, actor Russell Brand accused of rape and sexual assault by four women

Kim Jong Un inspects nuclear-capable bombers, hypersonic missiles in Russia

Diabetes tips: Delicious breakfast options for diabetics

10 benefits of Amla juice

AI imagines Bollywood stars as Scooby Doo characters

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

PM Modi's birthday surprise: Know all about 'Ayushman Bhav' campaign focused on India's health

Nipah virus scare intensifies; schools shut, government on alert, ICMR to work on vaccine | Top points

India, Canada hit pause on FTA talks amid sour relations between the countries after Trudeau's visit

Comedian, actor Russell Brand accused of rape and sexual assault by four women

In pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a dream as she steps out for Jaane Jaan promotions in floral saree

Jalsa 2.0: Akshay Kumar-Parineeti Chopra break into bhangra in Mission Raniganj’s first song, fans call it 'chartbuster'

HomeIPL

IPL

IPL 2020: WATCH Ajinkya Rahane's effort to stop SIX in 20th over, netizens shower praises

What better than to see a fielder put his heart and soul to save a boundary - a boundary that can change the course of the game. That's what happened in the clash between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) when Ajinkya Rahane's effort stopped a six.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 11:46 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

What better than to see a fielder put his heart and soul to save a boundary - a boundary that can change the course of the game. That's what happened in the clash between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) when Ajinkya Rahane's effort stopped a six.

The match was a nail-biting thriller where the results swung from one side to another. But Ajinkya Rahane's fielding effort at the boundary line got DC's hopes up. 

He saved a six in the 20th over when RR needed 22 runs from six balls. Had this not been saved, it could have been one movement where the game could have gone RR's way.

WATCH:

Seeing the brilliant save, netizens shower praises for the batsman.

The Delhi Capitals made 161 runs for the loss of seven wickets and in response to this, DC bowlers made sure to keep the asking rate in check.

Rabada, Nortje, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, and the debutant Tushar Deshpande all put on an exciting contest. They all changed gears and demolished the Rajasthan batting. Deshpande and Nortje got 2 while the other three got one each.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    Weather update: Heavy rains predicted in several states as wet spells seen in Delhi, Mumbai; check IMD forecast here

    Congress MLA Mamman Khan named accused in Nuh violence case, 'ample evidence' against him

    Cricket legend Viv Richards puts his faith in India for ICC men's cricket World Cup 2023

    Anurag Kashyap reveals why he can never work with Shah Rukh Khan: ‘I am afraid it will become…’

    Hyderabad: Man beaten to death over extra curd request in biryani

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

    Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

    Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

    Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

    In pics: Bhumi Pednekar channels her inner Barbie in shimmery co-ord set, fans say 'what a diva'

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE