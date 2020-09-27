IPL 2020: Twitter lauds Mayank Agarwal's maiden IPL century in RR vs KXIP clash

Indian opener Mayank Agarwal smashed his maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) century during Kings XI Punjab's (KXIP) electrifying clash against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Sunday (September 27).

Earlier in the day, Rajasthan Royals skipper Steven Smith won the toss and invited KXIP to bat first and oh boy did they take that opportunity to bat.

Both Rahul and Agarwal gave their side a lightning start to the innings and formed a formidable partnership.

The duo not only played some exquisite shots but also managed to set multiple records.

One of them was that they smashed the most runs in the powerplay during the IPL 2020 season so far.

Both KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal not only bagged their individual half-centuries on the day but also managed to set the highest opening wicket partnership for KXIP in the history of IPL.

Agarwal went one step ahead and smashed his maiden IPL century off 45 balls.

This was also the second-fastest 50 in the IPL history with Yusuf Pathan recording his off 37 deliveries against the Mumbai Indians back in 2010.

However, his lightning innings came to an end after Tom Curran's slower delivery caught him off guard and he ended up giving away an easy catch on 106.

THIS IS HOW TWITTER REACTED:

#RRvKXIP #KXIPvsRR RR fans at the beginning : Thank god Chris Gayle is not playing. Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul: pic.twitter.com/dJQ93mC9C3 — Rohit (@TheGeeKnee) September 27, 2020

Hundred for Mayank Agarwal. He has been one of the inconsistent batsman in IPL but what a turn around in #IPL2020. First match - 89(60) and third match he completed hundred from 45 balls including 9 fours and 7 sixes. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 27, 2020

Mayank agarwal and Kl rahul be like: pic.twitter.com/drTDIbr6kC — Megha (@imeghamishra) September 27, 2020

Well Played Mayank Agrawal #KXIPvsRR .... 106 Runs Just in 50 Balls pic.twitter.com/vtKWBrFqgy — Rishab Singh (@Rishabisback) September 27, 2020