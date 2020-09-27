Trending#

Kangana Ranaut

Rhea Chakraborty

IPL 2020

US Election 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput

  1. Home
  2. IPL


IPL 2020: Twitter lauds Mayank Agarwal's maiden IPL century in RR vs KXIP clash

Earlier in the day, Rajasthan Royals skipper Steven Smith won the toss and invited KXIP to bat first and oh boy did they take that opportunity to bat.


Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Agarwal, IPL 2020, KXIP, RR, IPL in UAE, KXIP vs RR, RR vs KXIP, Dream11 IPL,

Mayank Agarwal

Share

Written By

Edited By

Snehadri Sarkar

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Sep 27, 2020, 09:17 PM IST

Indian opener Mayank Agarwal smashed his maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) century during Kings XI Punjab's (KXIP) electrifying clash against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Sunday (September 27).

Earlier in the day, Rajasthan Royals skipper Steven Smith won the toss and invited KXIP to bat first and oh boy did they take that opportunity to bat.

Both Rahul and Agarwal gave their side a lightning start to the innings and formed a formidable partnership.

The duo not only played some exquisite shots but also managed to set multiple records.

One of them was that they smashed the most runs in the powerplay during the IPL 2020 season so far.

Both KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal not only bagged their individual half-centuries on the day but also managed to set the highest opening wicket partnership for KXIP in the history of IPL.

Agarwal went one step ahead and smashed his maiden IPL century off 45 balls.

This was also the second-fastest 50 in the IPL history with Yusuf Pathan recording his off 37 deliveries against the Mumbai Indians back in 2010.

However, his lightning innings came to an end after Tom Curran's slower delivery caught him off guard and he ended up giving away an easy catch on 106.

THIS IS HOW TWITTER REACTED: