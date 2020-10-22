IPL 2020: 'Tried not to be too predictable,' says SRH's Jason Holder on his first match this season

Jason Holder

Making his maiden appearance this season, Jason Holder helped restrict Rajasthan Royals (RR) to 154/6 in their 20 overs against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday. The all-rounder Jason Holder picked three wickets.

The wicket looked slow to start with and that saw even the likes of Ben Stokes struggle to get going as he finished with a 32-ball 30. Jofra Archer's 7-ball 16 at the end ensured that RR had a respectable total on the board.

Holder said that he was pleased with his own showing and playing his first game of the season. He tried to not be predictable and use the variations to good effect on a wicket which definitely helped the bowlers and wasn't smooth for batting.

"Good to get a game. It's been a long time, a few years off the IPL circuit, good to be back. I was pleased with the way I bowled. I tried not to be too predictable. It was an opportunity to get wickets in the back end," he told the host broadcasters during the mid-innings break.

Sanju Samson was the only RR top-order batsman who looked comfortable as he hit a 26-ball 36 as the likes of Jos Buttler (9 off 12 balls) and skipper Steve Smith (19 off 15 balls) struggled to get going and strike big.

Holder said that it was not easy in the middle. But he said that his team has the arsenal to chase the total down even though it wouldn't be a cakewalk.

"I try to think as a batter. It's hard in these grounds the way these guys are playing these days. I think it is a par total something we can chase. I think it's slow, got better as it went on. There's a bit of dew. It will be difficult for the spinners to grip the ball," he said.